Orbis exhibits Odyssey plastic pallet

Orbis Corporation (Booth B8419) is showcasing the 40 x 48-inch Odyssey pallet, which provides stability and unmatched durability with approximately 36 times the lifespan of a whitewood stringer pallet. “In testing from the Virginia Tech Center for Packaging and Unit Load Design, the Odyssey plastic pallet completed 400 cycles without failure,” said Alison Zitzke, senior product manager at ORBIS, “while the wood pallet’s average failure was 11 cycles.”

In addition to its cost-saving and sustainable advantages, the pallet’s unique design features—including optional steel reinforcements and molded-in frictional elements—help minimize load shifting and prevent slippage off fork equipment.

While designed to support loads of 2,800+ pounds, the Odyssey pallet is built to be easily moved, as well as interface seamlessly with automation. The Odyssey is also easily cleanable, keeps plants free of wood chips, and protects products from damage caused by nails or loose boards associated with wood pallets.



