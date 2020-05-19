ORBIS sponsors online automotive packaging program

ORBIS Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, is now sponsoring The Packaging School’s new curriculum, the Automotive Packaging Certificate (APC). This new certificate is the first of its kind and is geared toward automotive packaging professionals looking to expand their knowledge of part packaging.

The Packaging School (TPS) has combined 50 years of academic research and instructional design with the hands-on knowledge of subject matter experts to develop comprehensive education for the field of packaging. With 8,000+ enrollments globally on packagingschool.com, professionals can visit the online school to consume the latest training videos, enabling them to work more confidently and efficiently.

“This certificate is excellent for those looking to increase their expertise in the automotive packaging industry,” said Scott Krebs, industrial marketing manager at ORBIS. “We’re excited to partner with The Packaging School to offer packaging professionals the opportunity to build and sharpen their skills and understanding of the dynamic automotive packaging supply chain.”

This self-paced online certificate program covers part and packaging storage, handling, identification, and customization of returnable and expendable packaging solutions. The online curriculum is available on demand and easily accessible to professionals regardless of their location. It is ideal for professionals looking to continue their education or learn the latest trends.

With decades of experience designing and implementing reusable automotive part packaging, ORBIS contributed to the content used in the curriculum, including practical information on packaging types, packaging materials and typical applications.

As part of the sponsorship, ORBIS is able to offer this educational opportunity to customers and employees. In addition to the APC program, ORBIS also sponsored several enrollments in the Certificate of Packaging Science (CPS) program. From design conception to production and end of life, the CPS program teaches students about the materials and processes shaping the advancement of the packaging industry. Additionally, ORBIS is offering discounts to employees and customers for the Certificate of Mastery in Packaging Management: an online executive educational program in the space of packaging development, material procurement and organizational management. To learn more about these certificates and others offered through TPS, please visit https://packagingschool.com/certificates/.



