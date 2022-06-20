MMH    Topics     News    ORBIS

ORBIS sponsors second annual golf outing to benefit Children’s Wisconsin

Event raised over $230,000 to support practitioners and patients in the Pediatric Resuscitation and Critical Care Program

ORBIS Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, sponsored the second annual Good Days for Kids golf outing that raised over $230,000 for the Children’s Wisconsin Pediatric Resuscitation and Critical Care Program, the region’s only independent health care system dedicated to the health and well-being of children. The event was held at The Legend at Brandybrook golf course in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

“For over 125 years, Children’s Wisconsin has led the way in providing essential services to help keep children across our community healthy,” said Bill Ash, president at ORBIS Corporation. “At ORBIS, we are proud to support our community and see the lifelong impact Children’s Wisconsin will make on families in our area. To our generous suppliers, thank you for coming together to help us raise these important funds.”

Last year, the golf outing raised $191,300 for the Pediatric Resuscitation and Critical Care Program, which provides multidisciplinary training and high-fidelity simulations for future intensive care unit doctors and nurses from across the nation. Since 1985, this program has helped to train over 100 pediatric intensive care doctors that are now serving in hospitals across 25 states.

“We are beyond grateful for the support of local companies like ORBIS that enable our programs to do what they do best – provide cutting-edge training and technology to the doctors, nurses and health care professionals who fulfill the critical need of keeping children healthy,” said Dr. Tara Petersen, Medical Director of the Children’s Wisconsin Simulation Center and Vice Chair of Education at the Medical College of Wisconsin/Children’s Wisconsin. “As our efforts grow to meet the needs of the community, we are thankful to have a partner in ORBIS that cares about our mission at the local level.”

To learn more about ORBIS’ efforts in the community, please visit here.


