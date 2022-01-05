Orion Energy Systems acquires service provider Stay-Lite Lighting

Orion Energy Systems, a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, control and IoT systems, including turnkey project implementation, program management and system maintenance, today announced the acquisition of Stay-Lite Lighting, a nationwide lighting and electrical maintenance service provider.

The acquisition will accelerate the growth of the Orion Maintenance Services business, according to company leaders.

“The acquisition of Stay-Lite Lighting into the Orion portfolio adds high-profile retail customers, self-performing capabilities in 15 states and a nationwide network of service coverage,” stated Mike Altschaefl, Orion CEO and Board Chair. “This will substantially benefit our current and future customer base as it immediately expands our service and maintenance network, capabilities and offering while adding 50 years of lighting industry experience and technical knowledge. This is a timely addition of service capabilities as we continue to expand our maintenance services with our largest retail customers and provides additional resources we can leverage for future growth.”

An active member of the International Association of Lighting Management Companies (NALMCO), Stay-Lite Lighting provides self-performing services such as indoor and outdoor lighting repairs, sign repairs, and manufacturer warranty support, among other services.

“We have been significantly expanding our lighting maintenance business with our largest retail customers, and this acquisition will allow us to continue to grow our recurring revenues and more quickly support the needs of our customers,” stated Altschaefl. “We are also very excited about the talented people that will be joining us, including their experience, customer relationships and deep knowledge of the lighting maintenance market.”

Kirk Tuson, Stay-Lite Lighting’s former owner commented, “There is an excellent cultural fit between our two companies. By combining our resources, we will be able to expand the high-quality, dependable customer service for which we have been known for the past 50 years.”

Stay-Lite Lighting will operate as Stay-Lite, an Orion Energy Systems business. Stay-Lite Lighting has annual revenues of approximately $9 million.



