MMH    Topics     News    OSARO

OSARO and Zenni deploy robotic bagging system

Three OSARO robotic bagging systems to be deployed at online eyewear retailer Zenni’s Northern California customer fulfillment center

By

Three OSARO Robotic Bagging Systems will take on the responsibility of readying eyewear orders for shipment to Zenni’s U.S. customers.
Three OSARO Robotic Bagging Systems will take on the responsibility of readying eyewear orders for shipment to Zenni’s U.S. customers.

OSARO, a provider of advanced robotics for e-commerce, has partnered with Zenni, the online eyewear retail leader, to automate the ‘last meter’ of Zenni’s fulfillment center in Novato, California, OSARO announced. Three OSARO Robotic Bagging Systems will take on the responsibility of readying eyewear orders for shipment to U.S. customers.

According to OSARO, this is the first time a robot will be assigned the responsibility of working with an automated mechanical bagging system to ensure a customer’s unique order is placed into the correct bag for shipment. OSARO has partnered with Pregis, a trusted supplier of automated bagging equipment, to meet Zenni’s needs. OSARO explained that its vision and grasping technology enables the robot to rise to the challenge of this particular piece-picking task, which is of importance to Zenni since each eyeglass order is associated with a customer’s prescription.

“We are focused on quality and innovation,” said Simon Goh, director of distribution and facilities at Zenni, which has surpassed 45 million pairs of eyeglasses sold over 19 years of growth. “With a mountain of online orders and a persistent shortage of labor, we looked to OSARO to take us to the leading edge of technology to be sure our customers receive fast and accurate processing.”

“The stakes are high here: special-order, high-value items that must be bagged and labeled correctly to ensure they are sent to the right customer,” said Derik Pridmore, CEO of OSARO. “Our extensive experience in other e-commerce production environments, coupled with our machine-learning capabilities, enables our robotic bagging system to meet customer production targets and to deploy workers onto more important tasks.”

The project will optimize the use of a pick-and-place robot to perform a complex task that demands visual acuity, precision, and dexterity, OSARO added. Zenni has a team of workers capable of handling 10 orders per minute and accuracy is key to making sure that the right order gets to the right customer. Deploying robots to handle e-commerce processing also mitigates labor turnover and staff shortages that are challenges in the rapidly growing e-commerce fulfillment sector.


Article Topics

News
OSARO
Robotic piece picking
robotics
   All topics

OSARO News & Resources

OSARO and SVT Robotics partner on accelerated packaging robotics deployments
OSARO debuts Partners Alliance program for ecommerce robotics integrators and vendors
OSARO and Zenni deploy robotic bagging system
Startup News: OSARO raises $30 million Series C Round led by Octave Ventures
Startup News: Robotic piece picking software provider OSARO lands additional funding

Latest in Materials Handling

Voice picking solutions gains impact with integration
Getting warehouse rack systems right
The Exoskeleton Evolution
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources