OSARO debuts Partners Alliance program for ecommerce robotics integrators and vendors

Partners can leverage OSARO's pick-and-place systems and advanced vision software to create new opportunities, build revenue streams, and expand the range of available solutions for e-commerce and logistics businesses

Working with a FANUC robot and a Pregis automated bagging machine, OSARO staff members collaborate with NPSG Global technicians to construct OSARO Robotic Bagging System cells at Zenni Optical in Novato, California.
OSARO, a global provider of AI-driven robotics for e-commerce, has launched a partner program that aims to streamline the deployment of robotic solutions for e-commerce and logistics businesses.

The OSARO Partners Alliance program provides a range of collaboration and comarketing opportunities for vendors, integrators, distributors, resellers, third-party logistics companies (3PLs), and consultants, to deliver unified solutions, the company stated.

The program is designed to optimize every stage of a customer’s purchasing and deployment process whether it be with autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS), or other solution technologies. The program’s inaugural members include three companies with a proven track record of delivering advanced robotic solutions for e-commerce environments:

• FANUC America — a leading supplier of robots, CNC systems and factory automation
• Pregis — a leading manufacturer of end-of-line packaging solutions
• NPSG Global — a leading designer of e-fulfillment warehouse implementation services

OSARO is currently deploying its OSARO Robotic Bagging Systems in a production environment at Zenni Optical’s e-commerce distribution operations in Novato, California. Each system includes a FANUC robot arm, a Pregis automated bagging system, and is installed with automation expertise from NPSG Global.

“OSARO is solving the elusive challenge of automating the most complicated and labor-intensive task in the warehouse: the full automation of piece picking,” said CEO Derik Pridmore. “The OSARO Partners Alliance provides a framework for the integration of our pick-and-place technology with the latest product and service innovations from proven partners. Our model allows partners to grow their businesses with our software, systems, and tools, and to tailor the program for their objectives.”

Advances in Al-driven robotics have created new solutions to tackle supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages, and to equip e-commerce operations with solutions that accelerate delivery and boost productivity, OSARO explained. But tailoring the right solution requires a collaborative approach that includes software, hardware, and materials-handling experts with deep domain experience. The OSARO Partners Alliance convenes the right set of players to deliver success to both customers and partners, the company added.  Members of the Alliance can use OSARO’s industry-leading pick-and-place vision software to create new opportunities, build new revenue streams together, and expand the range of available solutions for fast-growing e-commerce and logistics businesses.


OSARO debuts Partners Alliance program for ecommerce robotics integrators and vendors
