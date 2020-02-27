MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Blogs

Other Voices: Five steps to ensure a healthier forklift fleet

With or without telematics, disciplined assessments of a forklift fleet and its batteries can improve facility operations as well as the broader supply chain.

By

Editor’s note: The following column by Craig Bruns, vice president of customer support, Crown Equipment, is part of Modern’s Other Voices column, a series featuring ideas, opinions and insights from end-users, analysts, systems integrators and OEMs. Click here to learn about submitting a column for consideration.

—————-

If you manage a fleet of forklifts, there’s no better time to think about the health of your fleet. When it comes to the performance of your supply chain, the health of your forklifts is vital. An unhealthy fleet can lead to lower productivity, considerable inefficiencies, higher service and maintenance costs, and unsafe working conditions.

The following are five steps you can take to help ensure you have a healthy forklift fleet to continue to meet customer expectations and demands.

1. Conduct an annual equipment health assessment
If performing an assessment for the first time, it is important to establish a baseline for future years. Create and maintain an accurate listing of your fleet. Take a photo of every single truck and document the age, serial number, hours of battery life, number of charges and the year added. Moving forward, this will give you the ability to maintain an accurate profile of your fleet, including size, age and cost. By updating the listing every year, you can better understand how your fleet changes and plan where you need to be in the future. You can also use this time to have a trained technician conduct annual, planned maintenance and lubricate moving parts, such as mast stages.

2. Do the same with your batteries
Next, create a similar listing for your batteries. Forklift batteries are one of the most vital aspects of managing a fleet. When not managed properly, batteries can negatively impact the performance and operational productivity of the fleet. Annually document the condition and capacity level of each battery and conduct battery tests. Using monitoring technology, you can identify remaining cycles and life left for each battery. This type of information will help you create battery performance profiles that track performance throughout a given time period or for a particular application to ensure optimal performance.

3. Track and analyze your maintenance history
Bring clarity to your service and maintenance program by tracking the maintenance history for each truck. Document every maintenance issue with the battery and truck for the entire year, including the cost of each repair or service. Also, list all the planned maintenance work orders and breakdowns in the year and determine the planned maintenance to breakdown ratio. You can get the average cost per model from your forklift provider and use it to benchmark your fleet. Use this type of information to help you identify trends, be more proactive about repairs, and properly and efficiently address issues. At the same time, you can enhance your service and maintenance program, shortening mean time to repair (MTTR) and reducing downtime.

4. Monitor utilization rates of your forklifts
Make an effort to understand how and when your forklifts are being used. At any given time, you should know how many forklifts are in operation or sitting idle, which can be extremely valuable in right-sizing your fleet. Armed with this information, you can make real decisions about the number and types of forklifts you have and better manage your resources. You can determine if you need to rent or buy additional trucks or simply reallocate certain ones within your organization. You can also paint an accurate picture of how many forklifts you need at each facility during peak seasons.

5. Begin exploring telematics
There is a wealth of data that can be gathered from forklifts. Identify and prioritize the type of data you want to gather and establish a plan and processes to share relevant, timely information with the right departments and individuals at the right time. Make sure the data is presented in a manner that makes it easy to understand and use it to effect real, meaningful operational and behavioral changes. Initially, focus on a few key operational objectives. As you make progress and see real ROI, you can expand your efforts and tackle larger business objectives.

By undertaking the incremental steps outlined in this article, you will not only put in place a new health regimen for your fleet, but also realize significant, tangible benefits with the performance of your supply chain.


Article Topics

Blogs
Warehouse
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Crown Equipment
Electric Lift Trucks
Forklifts
Lift Trucks
Other Voices
Telematics
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights: Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

ABB completes acquisition of Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business
Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
Drive systems supplier maxon and MassRobotics partner to support robotics advancement
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources