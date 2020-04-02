Other Voices: Fulfillment metrics that increase sales and customer satisfaction

Editor’s note: The following column was submitted by Rakuten Super Logistics. It is part of Modern’s Other Voices column, a series featuring ideas, opinions and insights from end-users, analysts, systems integrators and OEMs. Click here to learn about submitting a column for consideration.

Order fulfillment is an extension of the customer experience. Leveraging fulfillment as a way to improve customer satisfaction requires attention to detail and a strategic plan. It’s no longer enough to provide customers the right product at the right price, you must also provide a seamless experience from the moment an order is placed to the moment it arrives at their door. The below eCommerce fulfillment metrics, when optimized, can help online brands improve customer satisfaction and ensure return customers.

Receiving Speed and Accuracy

Customers expect to receive exactly what they ordered, on time, each and every time. A quick turnaround time begins with an efficient inventory receiving process. The faster merchandise is received and stored, the quicker it can be available for shipping. Mislabeled SKUs and incorrect inventory counts can cause delays or mis-shipments if not caught at the inventory receiving stage. Efficient and accurate receiving of inventory prevents problems early in the eCommerce fulfillment process.

Internal Inventory Accuracy

Recorded inventory count should directly reflect physical merchandise that is available for purchase. Even one miscalculated order can result in a delayed order and an unhappy customer. If an item shows “in-stock” online, that product needs to truly be available. Outsourced eCommerce fulfillment services from third-party logistics companies can help eCommerce businesses accurately account for their inventory flowing in and out of the warehouse.

Order Processing Speed

Companies that cannot deliver items in two days or less need to reevaluate their order processing. In a world of same-day delivery, slow turnaround is not an option. It’s imperative that orders are quickly received and processed to meet carrier pickups times. Missing one cutoff could result in an extended delivery time. For customers relying on a specific shipping date, receiving a shipment even one day later could result in an unforgiving negative experience.



Order Tracking Availability

A customer eagerly awaiting a shipment can be put at ease by simply having visibility into the shipping timeline—this is why order tracking is so important. Customers expect to know where their package is throughout the entire delivery journey. Providing order tracking and timely updates is an essential element of fulfillment that can increase customer satisfaction.

Order Accuracy

The most crucial measure of successful fulfillment is delivering accurate orders every time. Incorrect orders destroy the possibility of repeat customers and can negatively affect a business’s overhead. The cost of consistently issuing multiple returns due to inaccurate orders will drain a company’s profit quickly. Preventing shipping errors starts at receiving but must be monitored through the pick and pack of every order.

Returns Efficiency

While no business hopes for returns, a well-managed returns process can create loyal customers. A poor returns experience can result in negative reviews and customers taking their money elsewhere. Think of the return process as a second chance to earn a customer’s trust and future business. It should be easy and quick from beginning to end.

An efficient order fulfillment process is essential to achieving customer satisfaction. Businesses should routinely evaluate fulfillment metrics to prevent inventory issues and delivery delays. A well-executed order fulfillment process is an important component of a positive customer experience and results in happy customers and increased sales.



