MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Blogs

Other Voices: Most of the world’s data is hidden, and it’s waiting to transform your business

Exponential technologies like AI continue to evolve and generate new data to enhance the experience for employees and customers alike.

By

Latest Material Handling News

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
Get ready for Modex 2024
MHI message: Farewell to ProMat 2023
More News

Editor’s note: The following column by Jonathan Wright, global leader, cognitive process re-engineering at IBM, is part of Modern’s Other Voices column, a series featuring ideas, opinions and insights from end-users, analysts, systems integrators and OEMs. Click here to learn about submitting a column for consideration.

————-

For decades, companies have turned to a growing stable of enterprise software options—ERP, CRM, RPA – as a way of improving business processes and customer experience. These solutions have enabled organizations to modernize critical aspects of their operations while shoring up the bottom line. But they’ve also generated a potential treasure trove of data — most of which has yet to be utilized in any meaningful way.

By some estimates, as much as 90 percent of the world’s data has been generated over just the last two years. Most of that — around 80 percent — is unsearchable, making it effectively invisible.

The time has come for the owners of that data to realize its potential. In supply chain logistics alone, data has grown by a multiple of 50, with virtually all of it hermetically sealed within a company’s four walls. This proliferation of data has been barreling toward an inflection point for years, yet for many enterprises, it’s taken a back seat as digital transformation initiatives have focused on “outside-in” innovation. This meant that using the internet, mobile platforms and social media to reach customers in new ways took priority over looking inward for competitive differentiation.

Now, thanks to rapid advances in exponential technologies like AI, automation and blockchain, organizations are beginning to innovate from the “inside-out,” using powerful new digital tools to sift through petabytes of internal and external data to uncover hidden insights, transform outdated processes and, ultimately, deliver a superior customer experience.

That last part is key. According to an IBM IBV report, 81 percent of consumers demand improved response time, and 76 percent expect organizations to understand their individual needs. The ability to meet those expectations depends in large part on the intelligent use of untapped data and more broadly, the pivot toward becoming a cognitive enterprise.

Take, for instance, the process of parcel delivery. While buying something online has never been easier, receiving the package can sometimes be a challenge, especially during heavy shipping periods like the holidays. Delivery windows are measured in hours if not days, and any number of factors can cause a shipment to arrive late. But what if these disparate factors could be measured and integrated more effectively into the delivery calculus?

Imagine a system that calculates shipping estimates based on a holistic view of the process, monitoring weather, traffic, inventory and transport equipment data, all the way to a customer’s doorstep. The end result is a delivery window measured in minutes, not days. Best of all, most of the data needed to make this a reality already exists. And because of the latest technologies, organizations are finally in a position to use it.

In the never-ending battle for customers, supply chains enhanced by data and AI have the potential to disrupt the current marketplace and mint a new generation of incumbents. But they could also help your company in the battle for talent. Employees increasingly expect B2B interactions to be as finely tuned as B2C. That means, for example, automating menial chores like data entry, which frees workers to contribute in more creative ways, and encourages both professional and personal growth. When properly leveraged, AI can significantly enhance the employee experience and enable workers to be the best versions of themselves.

Another potential benefit is a more seamless transfer of institutional knowledge. AI engines can rapidly ingest decades worth of work orders and maintenance journals to capture the nuances of skilled technical labor. On the front end, AI-enabled natural language capabilities can enable workers to query that information through a conversational interface rather than having to scour through endless databases in search of the right data.

Cognitive technology is already driving better outcomes for some of the largest enterprises on the planet. And it’s still early days. As exponential technologies like AI continue to evolve and new data is generated, the number of opportunities will only multiply. Together, we can chart a course to a brighter, more connected cognitive future that enhances the experience for employees and customers alike.


Article Topics

Blogs
Warehouse
Technology
Equipment
Artificial Intelligence
Automation
IBM
Logistics
Mobile
Other Voices
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right
For piece picking, it’s all about timing
Learn about Digital SCOR on The Rebound Podcast
Minimize shipments, minimize miles and maximize what goes into the trailer.
Enabling the circular economy
Last mile delivery is ripe for re-invention
It’s time to take a new approach to recruitment at the line
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources