Other Voices: Pest control basics for Covid-19 operations

The logistics industry continues to work around the clock during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’re thankful for that. But, while employees are hard at work, pests are relishing in the bountiful product being transported all over the country.

From the warehouse to transport and beyond, the supply chain provides ideal conditions for pests: shelter, food and water. With so many products moving in and out of distribution centers, and some sitting in storage for prolonged periods of time, it can be easy to overlook signs of pest activity in order to maintain a certain level of productivity. Unfortunately, one ignored pest sighting is all it takes for a larger infestation to halt critical operations.

Pests can become a costly problem for your business if left to their own devices. Common warehouse pests such as cockroaches and rodents can not only destroy and contaminate your products; they can also cause structural damage to your facility. These pests also carry harmful bacteria and diseases on their bodies that can be transmitted to people who come into contact with their droppings, urine and contaminated surfaces or products. Whether pests are hitchhiking in your transport, hiding in shipments or lurking outside looking for a way in, it’s critical to keep them out.

Approaching pest management proactively, rather than reactively, can help protect your facility’s bottom line and reputation in the long run. Implementing these preventive pest management basics can help ensure your shipments make it from point A to point B without any pests onboard.

Protect your Exterior

Conduct inspections of your business’ exterior on a regular basis, making sure you seal any cracks and crevices that might become entry points for pests. Don’t forget to check any installations such as weather stripping, door sweeps and vent covers to make sure they are in working condition.

You should also maintain a facility hot spot map and encourage your employees to monitor these particular spaces frequently for signs of pest activity. Any sightings should be recorded and reported to your pest control provider so they can take immediate action.

Keep It Clean

There’s no doubt sanitation is crucial for your business given the current health pandemic. Ensure your employees are inspecting all incoming shipments and deliveries for signs of pest activity prior to accepting goods. Droppings, spider webs and cast skins inside containers and boxes are all signs of pest activity to look out for. When storing your goods, practice first in, first out protocol to reduce the possibility of stored product pest issues and address damaged packaging by immediately quarantining the product for reprocessing or return.

Don’t forget to maintain a sanitary interior as well. Use a powerful disinfectant to remove pathogens and bacteria from high-touch surfaces and wipe any spills as soon as they occur. Inadequately sealed expansion joints in the floor are often areas that harbor spillage, and therefore, stored product pests. Conduct regular inspections to identify and seal these cracks. On the exterior, don’t allow dumpsters and compactors to overflow.

In addition to implementing these practices in your facility, be sure to check with the rest of your supply chain to ensure they’re following similar protocols. While your diligence protects your business, a lack of attention to pests in the rest of the supply chain can still affect you.

Pest control has been designated an essential service during the current pandemic so, work with your pest control provider to continue servicing your business. A pest professional can help implement a customized Integrated Pest Management program for your business. By maintaining a proactive approach now, your business will be better positioned to ward off pests in the future.



