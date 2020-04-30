Other Voices: Pest hot spots to monitor for improved inventory management

Editor’s note: The following column by Benjamin Hottel, Technical Services Manager for Orkin, is part of Modern’s Other Voices column, a series featuring ideas, opinions and insights from end-users, analysts, systems integrators and OEMs. Click here to learn about submitting a column for consideration.

As a hub for incoming and outgoing shipments, the last thing you want to add to your inventory list is a pest infestation. When dealing with consistent deliveries, it can be challenging to practice proper pest control in the logistics industry, but it’s critical to do so.

From chewing away at your product packaging to hitching rides on your shipments, common warehouse pests such as ants, cockroaches and rodents can wreak havoc on facilities. In serious pest cases, the facility may even have to shut down operations. Small but mighty, pests can threaten your bottom line, endanger your employees and jeopardize your reputation.

Identifying pest activity at your facility and implementing preventative measures is essential to excluding pests before they intrude. A pest management professional can create a customized Integrated Pest Management (IPM) plan for your business to ensure you are guarded against pests year-round. A strong pest management program ensures that your goods, reputation and bottom line are continuously protected.

Pest Hot Spots in Your Facility

Warehouses and distribution centers provide shelter and access to food and water—all the appealing qualities that pests need to thrive. Once pests arrive, they’ll do anything to stay in your cozy facility. Some areas are more prone to pest activity than others so regular inspections should be conducted to check for signs of a pest problem. These hot spots include:

● Loading docks: This high-traffic area, and access to the interior of your facility, welcomes pests with open arms.

● Storage rooms: Dark and often crowded, packed storage rooms make a great hiding place for pests.

● Dumpsters: While the scent might be off-putting to humans, it signals dinner to ants, cockroaches and other pests.

● Employee break rooms: Unwashed dishes, dirty countertops and food particles are the jackpot for hungry warehouse pests.

How to Prevent Pests

Now that you know where to look for pests, how can you prevent them from wreaking havoc on your facility? Securing your property’s exterior, implementing a consistent sanitation routine and instilling employee involvement are three proactive measures that will cause minimum disruption to your business operations. Let’s take a deeper look at these three action items.

Secure your Exterior

Cockroaches, ants and rodents can slip into your facility through unsealed cracks and crevices. Help deter pests from entering your warehouse by monitoring these external areas and promptly fixing issues as they arise.

● Examine walls and floors for cracks and fill regularly with rodent-proof sealant.

● Install weather stripping and door sweeps to prevent pest entry.

● Ensure intake vents are sealed with mesh to prevent pest entry.

● Partner with a pest management professional to help you create site-specific exclusion measures such as modified landscaping.

Implement Sanitation Routines

While it might seem obvious, ongoing sanitation is often overlooked in the logistics industry. Establishing a regular cleaning routine for your facility not only helps keep pests away from your inventory but also makes your work environment safer for employees.

● Wipe spills as they happen to prevent pests from feeding.

● Eliminate residual buildup on machinery and around your drains by using an organic de-greaser.

● Ensure older products are always at the front of your storage areas by exercising proper stock-rotation practices.

● Remove extra clutter in your facility and avoid using cardboard boxes for storage.

Involve Employees

Including your employees in your pest management efforts significantly reduce pest infestations. Pest control training is essential for your employees as they are your first line of defense against pests. With that, they should play a proactive role in monitoring and reporting pest problems to avoid future disruptions to your business.

● Inspect incoming inventory for signs of pest activity in a separate area from it will be stored.

● Store products above the floor on open-back shelving.

● Check in with your distribution channels to identify gaps in your supply chain’s pest control efforts.

● Always maintain a tidy breakroom.

By implementing these prevention tips and taking a proactive approach to your pest management program, you will be helping to lower your risk of a pest infestation, which will in turn protect your bottom line. Keeping the supply chain moving remains your main priority, therefore partnering with a reliable pest control provider will deliver the most effective results.



