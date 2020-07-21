MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Blogs

Other Voices: Propane supports sustainability goals and the bottom line

Sustainability initiatives must also make good business sense.

By

Editor’s note: The following column by Matt McDonald, director of off-road business development for the The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), is part of Modern’s Other Voices column, a series featuring ideas, opinions and insights from end-users, analysts, systems integrators and OEMs. Click here to learn about submitting a column for consideration.

————-

Sustainability has become a critical component to business plans across the country. Companies are looking for areas to reduce emissions, which often involves taking a closer look at the equipment and fuel chosen to move materials day to day.

Thing is, implementing sustainable practices needs to make business sense, too. Fortunately, propane equipment offers a clean, cost effective solution to material handling professionals of all kinds.

Propane is a clean, low-emissions energy source
Propane is the best choice for businesses looking to reduce emissions in the workplace, as it offers a significant reduction in overall emissions compared with other options. Many material handling professionals consider electric to be the cleanest energy source, but once they factor in site-to-source emissions — those produced in the creation and transmission of electricity — they’ll notice that propane is actually the cleaner choice.

Site-to-source emissions include those produced at coal-fired plants where electricity is generated and during transportation to the facility. The Propane Education & Research Council, in partnership with the Gas Technology Institute, conducted a comparative emissions analysis of propane in key markets, including material handling, from 2016-2019 and the study revealed that propane forklifts had an edge over gasoline, diesel, and electric-powered equipment.

In fact, according to the study, propane forklifts reduce SOx emissions by 76 percent compared with electric models. The study also revealed that best-in-class propane forklift engines can produce 97 percent fewer NOx emissions compared with similarly-sized diesel forklifts engines without any drop-off in payload or power. Propane models also produce 97 percent fewer hydrocarbons than diesel, according to data from Nexight.

Many forklift fleets operate inside and outdoors, but not all forklifts are rated safe for indoor use. Propane, because of its low-emissions profile, grants crews the flexibility to operate both indoors and out. Propane keeps personnel and workspaces healthier with better air quality, too. Diesel equipment, on the other hand, produces harmful toxins that can irritate respiratory issues like asthma.

Propane increases productivity, lowers costs
For many businesses, downtime isn’t an option. With propane forklifts, operators can rely on long-term productivity and performance benefits to keep business running smoothly. Propane equipment offers 100 percent power throughout operation and the ability to push heavy loads at full capacity longer than electric. Plus, crews won’t have to set aside downtime for recharging. Swapping out an empty cylinder for a full one takes minutes, increasing workplace productivity.

Propane can help businesses keep costs down, too. Propane equipment has proven to offer better savings compared with other options, providing cost savings throughout ownership. Additionally, they have no hidden costs compared with electric and diesel forklifts.

According to a survey from PERC, forklift fleet managers rated initial capital cost and load capacity as two of the top five important factors in purchasing forklifts. Propane forklifts have a lower capital cost and greater load capacity than electric-powered forklifts. In fact, the capital costs of propane forklifts are almost 30 percent lower than those for electric, when factoring in required refueling and recharging needs. And Tier-4 requirements can add thousands of dollars to the price tag of diesel equipment. The savings associated with propane allow businesses to save more money for other line items, like new employees or business development.


