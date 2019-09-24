MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Blogs

Other Voices: Shaping professionals for the next generation supply chain

Supply chain professionals must have multifaceted skills and the ability to interface with individuals from diverse departments within an enterprise.

By

Editor’s note: The following column was written by Matthew Liotine, director of graduate studies, supply chain and operations management, College of Business Administration, University of Illinois at Chicago. This is part of Modern’s Other Voices column, a series featuring ideas, opinions and insights from end-users, analysts, systems integrators and OEMs. Click here to learn about submitting a column for consideration.

————-

Recent years have shown explosive growth in professional opportunities in supply chain and operations. Much of this is attributed to some pervasive trends that are overtaking industry, technology and society. These include data warehousing, cloud computing, e-commerce, mobility, social media, globalization and automation, such as robotics, drones, 3D printing and smart autonomous vehicles. Altogether, these trends have set the stage for a new kind of supply chain professional of the future.

The New Profile
Supply chain professionals, either new or existing, must maintain a confluence of skills in some of the following key areas:
● Data and Analytics
Supply chain operations have become data-driven. Professionals with skill sets related to extracting, processing and analyzing data for business intelligence are in high demand. Those managers versed in descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytical modeling have an edge, and familiarity with machine learning and artificial intelligence methods can add even more value.
● Technology
The aforementioned technological advances in data and automation require professionals who know how to leverage these new functionalities to innovate and effectuate change in supply chain related operations and business processes. This requires skills in analyzing and evaluating a technology’s potential, leading innovation efforts, and building the business cases needed to prove-in adoption within the enterprise.
● Domain Knowledge
Domain knowledge of supply chain functions, business and operational processes is a must. Professionals must understand the roles of logistics, transportation, forecasting, warehousing, distribution, production, quality and risk within fulfillment processes. Furthermore, they must understand the salient decisions related to each of these areas and be familiarized with the required decision analysis tools, methods and techniques to make sound management decisions.
● Enterprise Systems
Enterprise systems are the information machinery that serve the functional areas just mentioned. Professionals must understand the functions that they provide, the kinds of information that is shared between these systems, and how they relate to business operations and related decisions. Familiarity with the information technology behind these systems is a plus.
● Management
By now it is evident that supply chain professionals must have multifaceted skills and the ability to interface with individuals from diverse organizations within an enterprise. This requires strong people skills, including the ability to articulate what sometimes may be complex concepts to others in a clear and concise way. They must have the team skills needed to collaborate with diverse stakeholders and the ability to problem solve and provide thought leadership when called upon.

The New Curriculum
It is incumbent upon supply chain university degree programs to design a curriculum that embodies the above skill sets. To this end, a sound supply chain graduate program requires the following features:
● Quantitative learning with requisites in business statistics
● Required domain knowledge in operations and supply chain management functions
● Core skills in database, analytics, modeling and information systems
● Experiential learning opportunities
● Tailoring to accommodate different student interests and career paths

Experiential Learning
Experiential learning is now viewed by many companies as a requirement for a supply chain education curriculum. The UIC Business Master of Science degree program in supply chain and operations management (MSSCOM) program requires each student to complete a capstone course which allows them to work on an actual supply chain-related problem sponsored by a real-world company. Students are given the opportunity to work in teams and apply their coursework knowledge towards completing a project from beginning to end. Projects are submitted from small, medium and large companies representing a variety of industries, including logistics, retail, health and medical, manufacturing, consumer products and others. The projects vary in nature and include those involving data analytics, process specifications, best practices, process improvement, proof-of-concepts, systems development and business research.

The UIC’s Center for Supply Chain Management and Logistics is designed to further integrate major companies from Chicago’s business ecosystem with UIC’s programs related to this field. Supported by an advisory board comprised of representatives from major Chicagoland companies, the center engages students in research projects, co-authoring of books and publications, symposiums and job fairs related to the field of supply chain and logistics.

A major challenge within the supply chain field that is partly responsible for an acute shortage of candidates is a lack of awareness of what the supply chain field involves. Younger students, particularly at the undergraduate levels, are often unfamiliar with what a supply chain does or are unaware of the enormous career opportunities that it provides. UIC collaborates with enterprises through outreach programs designed to create awareness of the supply chain profession. Guest speakers from industry are often invited into the classroom to give presentations about their companies to ultimately increase student awareness.

Enterprise supply chain operations are undergoing major transformation driven by trends in data, automation, e-commerce, mobility, social media and globalization. Consequently, there has been explosive growth in career opportunities in the supply chain field. Tomorrow’s supply chain professionals will require a blend of domain, data, technology, systems and managerial skills.


Article Topics

Blogs
Warehouse
Technology
Equipment
Automation
Education
Logistics
Other Voices
Supply Chain Management
University of Illinois - Chicago
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Protective packaging roundup
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

MHI’s EASE Council announces OSHA Alliance
ELTEN expands central warehouse capacities in Germany
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
AmeriGas celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with the Industrial Trucking Association
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
EnerSys supports 2023 National Forklift Safety Day
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources