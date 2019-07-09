MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Blogs

Other Voices: The multiple dimensions of Cloud WMS deployment

Although warehouse management systems were late to the cloud party, software pricing and deployment options are driving adoption.

By

Editor’s note: The following column by Dan Gilmore, chief marketing officer for Softeon, is part of Modern’s Other Voices column, a series featuring ideas, opinions and insights from end-users, analysts, systems integrators and OEMs. Click here to learn about submitting a column for consideration.

————-

For a variety of reasons, warehouse management systems (WMS) were late to the party in terms of Cloud deployment versus other areas of supply chain software.

But that is changing rapidly. We’re seeing about 60% of new WMS implementations being Cloud-based, with that number continuing to head higher, though there are likely to be some “on-premise” deployments for some time. The benefits of Cloud deployments – reduced implementation costs, faster time to value, reduced system management requirements, portability, etc. – have been well documented, and I will not cover them here.

All that said, despite the rapid growth of supply chain technology delivered in in the Cloud generally and for WMS specifically, there are often still a lot of uncertainties among potential adopters. I see it time after time. To sort out the options, the following discussion may help.

There are really three dimensions to consider in WMS implementation:
Deployment Model: Will the software be deployed in the Cloud, or installed inside the four walls of the enterprise (on-premise)?
Pricing Model: Will the software be acquired under a traditional upfront license (and generally then annual support fees), or through some type of subscription/transaction-based pricing?
Management Model: Will the acquiring company manage the application however it is deployed or will the software vendor do this work, under what is generally called “managed services?”

These options are nicely illustrated in the graphic below, which really applies to any type of supply chain software, but seems to really resonate when I talk with potential WMS buyers.

[See image WMS Software Pricing and Deployment Options]

The traditional WMS software model, of course, involves an on-premise deployment with upfront license pricing as indicated in the lower left quadrant. Cloud deployment are generally delivered with subscription pricing, as indicated in the top right quadrant.

But other combinations are possible. For example, many software vendors will support on-premise deployment, but with subscription-based pricing. Other vendors can deliver in the Cloud but sell with upfront license pricing, as shown in the two remaining quadrants.

And for any of the options, a potential WMS user needs to decide if they want to manage the application over time or have the WMS software company handle that, as shown in the top section of the graphic. A vendor managed service approach is especially popular for Cloud deployments.

Potential WMS adopters should understand these decisions and make sure which options WMS vendors support. In some cases, hybrid options are possible. For example, one US 3PL firm has a number of sites deployed in the Cloud, but for perceived bandwidth issues initially had two facilities running on-premise systems.

There is actually yet one more dimension not shown on the chart. That involves whether the WMS in the Cloud will be delivered in true Software as a Service (SaaS) model, in which all customers run off the same server farm and have identical software available, versus WMS delivered in a so-called “private Cloud” deployment, which generally would handle any number of a company’s distribution centers but no one else’s. Today, most companies clearly favor private Cloud WMS deployments.

By understanding all the options – and identifying very clearly internally what is really desired in a WMS deployment – better decisions can be made.


Article Topics

Blogs
Warehouse
Technology
Software
Cloud
Other Voices
Softeon
Supply Chain Software
Warehouse Management Systems
WMS
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right
For piece picking, it’s all about timing
Learn about Digital SCOR on The Rebound Podcast
Minimize shipments, minimize miles and maximize what goes into the trailer.
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources