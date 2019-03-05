MMH    Topics     Blogs

Other Voices: Why are my warehouse labels starting to curl and fall?

These 11 missteps are the most common causes of label issues.

By

Editor’s Note: The following column by Brian Blair, manager of installation services for ID Label, is part of Modern’s Other Voices column. The series features ideas, opinions and insights from end-users, analysts, systems integrators and OEMs. Click here to learn about submitting a column for consideration.

———

Properly and safely installing rack labels on warehouse beams is a task best left to professionals. It typically requires specialized equipment, detailed planning and careful preparation to avoid any issues or errors.

Nonetheless, there may be times—such as relabeling a section of racking—when managers opt to perform the installation in-house with their own warehouse personnel.

To help you avoid any installation issues, I put together this short primer on the key factors that can lead to peeling or falling labels from do-it-yourself installation projects.

Reasons warehouse labels can lose their adhesive value

Dusty, dirty or grimy beams

Dirt and dust can quickly accumulate on beams during storage and installation, which can significantly diminish a label’s adhesive values. If the back of a peeling label is dotted with dirt, it likely means the beam wasn’t wiped clean prior to applying the labels. It’s best to wipe down the surface with a clean, damp rag and some isopropyl alcohol. This cleans the surface and removes any moisture to ensure optimal adhesion.

Beams were treated with improper chemicals or solutions

Cleaning solutions must be free of oils or citric acids. Harsh chemicals and detergents do not interact well with some label adhesives. I know of an instance in which workers treated beams with an oily polish prior to labeling and assumed the label’s adhesive had failed.

Paint outgassing

Newly painted beams can emit fumes (outgassing) for several weeks, which can diminish the adhesive values of some label constructions.

Moisture

Humid conditions create condensation on warehouse beams. Labels applied in this environment can easily curl, crinkle, peel or fall off the beams. As noted above, wiping beams with isopropyl alcohol helps to wick away moisture and prepare the surface for labeling.

Application over layers of old labels

Scraping off old labels is time-consuming. But simply applying new labels over multiple old ones is a recipe for inaccurate scans and labels that curl and peel. Start with a clean rack surface and apply a cover-up solution. This will make future relabeling hassle-free.

Wrong label construction for operating environment

If you’ve got a freezer environment, for instance, it’s critical to use an adhesive specified for those temperatures. Even if you’re using the right freezer label, it might require installation in an ambient setting before the temperature drawdown.

Rough beam surfaces

If the beam surface isn’t smooth, labels may not stick. I’ve seen instances where weld splatter on the beams was an issue. And other times where poorly painted refurbished beams were left with rough surfaces that over time allowed air to get behind the label.

Structural steel beams

Structural pallet racks are made from heavier steel and can have a slightly less smooth finished surface than roll-form steel. Labels applied to structural steel should have an aggressive adhesive for best performance.

Beams not acclimated to environment

Be sure to give new racking time to get acclimated to the operating environment before labeling, especially in winter months. One company started to install racking as it was brought off the trucks, despite sub-zero temperatures outside. Workers immediately began placing labels as sections were completed, but the steel was so cold it didn’t allow for proper adhesion. Ultimately, new labels had to be produced and the entire installation redone.

Labels are the wrong size

Make sure the labels are the right height and width for your beams. If your beam is four inches high, don’t order four-inch high labels. You’ll need to accommodate for any welds, wire deck overhang, and the like.

Poorly applied labels

Although rudimentary, it’s worth noting that proper pressure must be exerted to allow for the best surface adhesion. Warehouse racking comes in a variety of shapes and sizes. The best application method is to use your full hand, including adequate palm pressure, to apply a label smoothly and eliminate any air bubbles.

For additional information, I recommend reviewing a related Other Voices column: “5 Essential Planning Steps for a Successful Warehouse Label and Sign Installation.


Article Topics

Blogs
Bar Code Scanning
ID Label
Labeling
Labels
Rack
Storage
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Protective packaging roundup
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources