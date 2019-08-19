Overcoming the Challenges of AGV Implementation

Date/Time Thursday, August 29, 2019 2:00PM Moderator Josh Bond, Senior Editor, Modern Materials Handling Panelists Perry Ardito, General Manager, Jungheinrich Warehouse Products & Automation Group Thursday, August 29, 2019 2:00PMJosh Bond, Senior Editor, Modern Materials HandlingPerry Ardito, General Manager, Jungheinrich Warehouse Products & Automation Group

Autonomous technology and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) have been used in manufacturing facilities and distribution centers for decades. However, determining the best use cases and implementing automation into your operations can be challenging.

As the technology continues to advance, you may wonder if automation is right for your business. How easy is it to incorporate automation into my current operations? What are the criteria for selecting an AGV? Will it really reduce costs and improve efficiencies?

This webinar will provide valuable insight into the world of automation so you can discover the processes and applications that can simplify implementation and integration. You will learn:

How to prepare your application for automation

Technology solutions to ease the transition

Benefits of integrating AGVs into existing workflows

How to calculate a simplified ROI



