Overcoming the Trucking Crisis with Automation

September 11, 2018

With today’s fast-paced supply chain and rising consumer demand, it has become a best practice for warehouses to prepare and stage orders prior to the truck’s arrival.

Although this practice may seem like an effective method of fulfilling orders, it doesn’t take into consideration the possibility that the truck is late, or worse, doesn’t show up at all.

In order to overcome today’s trucking and transportation issues and make their logistics plan more reliable, warehouses and distribution centers have begin implementing just-in-time order fulfillment strategies within an AS/RS.

Plus, when integrated with a WES, an organization can have full control over their material flow.

