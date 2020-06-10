MMH    Topics     Equipment    Overhead Handling

Overhead lifting safety webinar series set for September

The Overhead Alliance represents the members of the Crane Manufacturers Association of America, Inc. (CMAA), the Hoist Manufacturers Institute (HMI) and the Monorail Manufacturers Association, Inc. (MMA).

The Overhead Alliance of MHI will hold an Overhead Lifting Safety Webinar Series in September. The Overhead Alliance represents the members of the Crane Manufacturers Association of America, Inc. (CMAA), the Hoist Manufacturers Institute (HMI) and the Monorail Manufacturers Association, Inc. (MMA).

The webinar series will include presentations and Q&A from industry experts along with a resource guide for overhead lifting including information and tools for best overhead lifting practices and downloadable resources from CMAA, HMI and MMA.

The four-part webinar series 1.5 hour long webinars on the following dates and topics:

September 3, 2:00 PM Eastern
OSHA Crane and Hoists inspections focus + resources from CMAA, HMI and MMA.
September 10, 2:00 PM Eastern
Chain Hoists & Monorial inspection requirements and best practices
September 17, 2:00 PM Eastern
Cranes and Wire Rope Hoist inspection requirements and best practices
September 24, 2:00 PM Eastern
Riggings Awareness, principles of safe riggings and lifting and applicable standards overview

The registration fee for the webinar series is $250 for the first 50 registrations and $300 after that. Learn more and register.

Who Should Attend?
This series of webinars are designed for safety, operations and plant maintenance personal whose management include overhead lifting cranes and hoists.

Why you should attend?
Crane safety staff will gain practical information about crane and hoist inspections, safety maintenance and best practice for safe operation and maintenance of equipment. Learn about available resources from the Overhead Lifting industry leaders.

About CMAA
The Crane Manufacturers Association of America, Inc. (CMAA) is an independent trade association affiliated with the Material Handling Industry. CMAA traces its roots to the Electric Overhead Crane Institute, known as EOCI, which was founded in 1927 by leading crane manufacturers of that time to promote the standardization of cranes as well as uniform quality and performance.

About HMI
The Hoist Manufacturers Institute (HMI) members are the Industry’s leading suppliers of hoisting equipment including hand chain hoists, ratchet lever hoists, trolleys, air chain hoist, air wire rope hoists, electric chain hoists, and electric wire manufacturing and distribution sector.

About MMA
Founded in 1933, The Monorail Manufacturers Association, Inc. (MMA) is an independent incorporated trade association affiliated with the Material Handling Industry. MMA members produce the preponderance of patented and enclosed track underhung cranes and monorail systems.


