PAC Machinery rebrands its bags and materials business to PAC Machinery Bags and Materials

PAC Machinery, announced today the rebranding of its Rollbag Bags and Materials business, previously known as Converting Technology Inc. (CTI), to PAC Machinery Bags and Materials. The rebranding is announced to coincide with PAC’s new website launch that unifies all of PAC’s industry leading packaging equipment divisions and brands.

Another goal of the rebranding plan includes improved awareness for PAC Machinery Bags and Materials for automatic bagging machines, including PAC’s Rollbag brand of bagging machines.

“2022 Is a pivotal year for PAC Machinery as bagger sales continue to break new records,” said Greg Quinn, General Manager, PAC Machinery Bags and Materials. “However, the most common feedback we hear from customers is that they did not realize we were part of PAC Machinery. Our objective with the rebranding is to emphasize that PAC provides industry-leading automatic baggers and has the bags and materials for any brand of automatic baggers. PAC Machinery can be one stop shop for bags, supplies and for the Rollbag brand of automatic baggers,” said Quinn.

As part of the name change, a new logo will be rolled out for the bags and materials business. Additionally, [email protected] email has been created to reach the bags and materials sales team. All other previously used email addresses will still reach the sales department as a convenience for current customers.

The bags and materials division sells Rollbag pre-opened bags – available on a roll or fan folded in a box. These bags can be used on virtually all brands of automatic baggers, including PAC’s Rollbag automatic bagging machines. Other products include tubing, coex poly mailers, poly tubing, side load bags, medical bags, suffocation warning bags, thermal transfer ribbon, and sustainable packaging options for the environmentally conscious company.



