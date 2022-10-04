MMH    Topics     PAC Machinery

PAC Machinery rebrands its bags and materials business to PAC Machinery Bags and Materials

The packaging solutions provider previously called its bags and materials business Converting Technology Inc. (CTI)

By

Latest Material Handling News

Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, president of RAIN Alliance
More News

PAC Machinery, announced today the rebranding of its Rollbag Bags and Materials business, previously known as Converting Technology Inc. (CTI), to PAC Machinery Bags and Materials. The rebranding is announced to coincide with PAC’s new website launch that unifies all of PAC’s industry leading packaging equipment divisions and brands.

Another goal of the rebranding plan includes improved awareness for PAC Machinery Bags and Materials for automatic bagging machines, including PAC’s Rollbag brand of bagging machines.

“2022 Is a pivotal year for PAC Machinery as bagger sales continue to break new records,” said Greg Quinn, General Manager, PAC Machinery Bags and Materials. “However, the most common feedback we hear from customers is that they did not realize we were part of PAC Machinery. Our objective with the rebranding is to emphasize that PAC provides industry-leading automatic baggers and has the bags and materials for any brand of automatic baggers. PAC Machinery can be one stop shop for bags, supplies and for the Rollbag brand of automatic baggers,” said Quinn.

As part of the name change, a new logo will be rolled out for the bags and materials business. Additionally, [email protected] email has been created to reach the bags and materials sales team. All other previously used email addresses will still reach the sales department as a convenience for current customers.

The bags and materials division sells Rollbag pre-opened bags – available on a roll or fan folded in a box. These bags can be used on virtually all brands of automatic baggers, including PAC’s Rollbag automatic bagging machines. Other products include tubing, coex poly mailers, poly tubing, side load bags, medical bags, suffocation warning bags, thermal transfer ribbon, and sustainable packaging options for the environmentally conscious company.


Article Topics

News
autobagging
PAC Machinery
Packaging
   All topics

PAC Machinery News & Resources

PAC Machinery rebrands its bags and materials business to PAC Machinery Bags and Materials

Latest in Materials Handling

Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources