Pack Expo 2020 will be held, either in person or online

Amidst all the uncertainty in the world today, one thing is certain: PACK EXPO International and Healthcare Packaging EXPO will happen this year, either as a physical event with a virtual component, or an entirely virtual event for those who wish to participate, according to PMMI, which produces the show.

Pack Expo International and the Healthcare Packaging Expo are scheduled to be held at Chicago’s McCormick Place from November 8-12, 2020.

Here is the recent announcement from PMMI:

Connecting the industry has never been more crucial as packaging addresses the critical needs of this pandemic, and we will make sure that happens. For over six decades, PACK EXPO has been here to serve and connect the industry, and this year is no exception.

Currently, we plan to offer a virtual PACK EXPO experience to complement the on-site event and maximize opportunities for industry connections. This will increase attendees’ and exhibitors’ ability to achieve business goals by connecting—whether in-person or virtually—the

people and ideas necessary to drive their business forward.

As the situation in Illinois continues to develop, we continue to ask for clarity about whether or not trade shows will be permitted to take place this year. Regardless of that decision, we will only hold the physical event if we believe we can do it safely and productively. PMMI’s Board of Directors will make a final determination in August on whether to plan for the physical event with a virtual component, or an all-virtual event.

But we assure you that there will be a show. We understand that you have a lot of questions, including how to prepare for the show’s virtual portion. The virtual component will include several options to increase engagement, including:

live chats – both 1:1 and group

product demonstrations via live video

enhanced lead generation

comprehensive product gallery with images and videos

daily keynote sessions, targeted educational content and more…

More information on the virtual component of the show will be sent to exhibitors in the coming weeks. In the meantime, we have compiled a list of frequently asked questions regarding the show on the revamped Show Status, Updates and Resources page.

Four months into this pandemic, the packaging industry continues to meet the needs of its customers – and ultimately, consumers. New challenges and opportunities arise daily, making it more critical than ever that our industry stays united. Seeing how our industry has risen to the occasion makes me prouder than ever to be a part of it. You have my word that PMMI will continue to hold up its end of the deal by focusing on our top priority: connecting you with your customers so that you can continue to solve problems and innovate. We are here to serve and support you. Please let me know if there is anything more we can do.

Laura Thompson

Vice President, Trade Shows

PMMI



