Pack Expo 2022 award winners

2022 Technology Excellence Awards Recipients

The winners of the 2022 Technology Excellence Awards at PACK EXPO International (Oct. 23–26; McCormick Place, Chicago), owned and produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, are:

Proxima Tethered Closure (Berry Global, Inc.)

IMA Ilapak Vegatronic 6400 (IMA North America Inc.)

CueSee Mix / Dual Chambered Device for storage of liquids/powdered/lyophilized components (Eurotrol)

ClipCombo™ (Graphic Packaging International.)

After months of narrowing down 60 qualified entries, three days of onsite voting allowed PACK EXPO International attendees to be the ultimate judge of the most innovative materials and technologies at the show. Attendees are encouraged to visit the booths of these four winners of their respective categories to see these state-of-the-art materials and technologies in action.

“Congratulations to this year’s winners for their outstanding materials and technologies. The abundance of quality entries received this year made the selection process quite challenging,” says Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, PMMI. “We are proud to celebrate and showcase the best of the industry, and encouraged to see that the Technology Excellence Awards are attracting the top innovations.”

Food and Beverage – [Proxima Tethered Closure]

Berry Global, Booth #N-4727

The Proxima tethered closure provides a solution to enhance the recyclability of the closure while still offering consumers a convenient and comfortable drinking experience for cold fill and aseptic applications, including still water and functional drink. The design of the closure includes a special feature on the tamper-evident band ensuring that consumer convenience in not compromised in any way but enabling easy reclosing of the bottle.

General Packaging and Processing – [IMA Ilapak Vegatronic 6400]

IMA North America Inc., Booth #S-2514

Hygiene, accessibility and efficiency are the trademarks of the IMA Ilapak Vegatronic 6400 continuous motion vertical bagging machine - developed to meet the specific needs of highly demanding industries in terms of sanitary design, accessibility, fast changeover, and OEE. Full open-frame design, IP66 through IP69K rated electrical components, are some of the features of this cutting-edge solution.

Personal Care/Pharmaceuticals – [Eurotrol]

CueSee Mix / Dual Chambered Device for storage of liquids/powdered/lyophilized components, Booth #W-13027

CueSee Mix® is a unique, patented packaging form that is revolutionizing the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD), pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. The innovative, dual chambered device keeps various fractions separated, preventing reactions between components of the desired matrix.

Sustainability – [ClipCombo™]

Graphic Packaging International, Booth #S-1730

The ClipCombo machinery solution is the latest machinery innovation from Graphic Packaging. Delivering the ability to run two different paper-based multipack styles on the same machine, the ClipCombo solution uniquely allows rapid changeovers and delivers high speeds no matter what is running.

2022 Amazing Packaging Race

Four students emerged champions today as winners of the 2022 Amazing Packaging Race on the PACK EXPO International show floor. Coordinated by show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, and sponsored by Emerson, the race brought together 25 teams from schools across the U.S. to complete a series of challenges spanning over 1.2 million net-square-feet of exhibit space.

Team two consisting of Gabby Brophy – Virginia Tech, Karinne Ehni – Michigan State University, Noah Hernandez – Virginia Tech, and Greyson Hammer – University of Wisconsin-Stout overtook the competition with their quick-witted social media skills and show floor strategy, reaching the most exhibitors and completing assigned tasks faster than their opponents. Each of the winning students took home $1,000 in prize money.

Team thirteen players Mackenzie Beane – Toronto Metropolitan University, Emilia Hansen – Becker High School, Shak Kataev – Virginia Tech, Andrea Cacovic - Rochester Institute of Technology took second place.

“The Amazing Packaging Race is always such a fun and rewarding experience – both students and exhibitors look forward to it each year,” says Kate Fiorianti, director, workforce development, PMMI. “This year’s competition was our largest to date. This goes to show the growing interest from the future workforce in obtaining careers within the packaging and processing industry.”

PACK Challenge

The team from Waterford Union High School claimed the top prize of $6,000 for Overall Best in Show, in the first-ever PACK Challenge, sponsored by PepsiCo, held at PACK EXPO International (Oct. 23-26, 2022; McCormick Place, Chicago). This same team also placed in several categories: Filler Performance Gold Cup, Engineering Method/Most Innovative Filler Design, and Marketing/Sales Competition. Awards were presented on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the PACK Challenge Booth in the West Lobby.

This first-of-its-kind, end-to-end packaging competition, produced by show organizer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, brought together six high school teams for a machine building challenge. Each team was provided kits containing all components necessary to build a marble filling machine in a mock production line. Following the competition, the machines will be shipped back to the schools to use as a learning tool.

“The PACK Challenge showcases the talent, creativity, and collaboration of these high school students,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “From the real-world solutions these students designed to the sales and marketing presentations, this competition was a true test of engineering, manufacturing, and project management skills. The skill, ingenuity, and enthusiasm displayed by these future leaders proves the outlook for our industry is strong.”

The teams began to design and build their machines earlier this summer, and then crated and shipped their innovations to PACK EXPO International. At the show, they were judged in a variety of areas including design, operator training, changeover, and sales/marketing.

Before the judging began, all competitors came together at the Friends & Family event, sponsored by Belden Incorporated on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Congratulations to all the winners:

Overall Best in Show – Team with highest combined point total from all areas.

1st Place ($6,000) – Waterford Union High School

2nd Place ($3,000) – Glenbrook South High School

3rd Place ($1,000) – Rich Township High School

Filler Performance Gold Cup – Best performance in the filling challenge.

1st Place ($3,000) - Waterford Union High School

2nd Place ($2,000) - Rich Township High School

3rd Place ($1,000) - Crete Monee High School

Engineering Method/Most Innovative Filler Design – Awarded to the team for the best overall attention to operator-influenced design intent, safety, and changeover ease of use.

1st Place ($1,000) - Waterford Union High School

2nd Place ($750) - Glenbrook South High School

3rd Place ($250) - Elk Grove High School

Marketing/Sales Competition – Best performance in the marketing challenge.

1st Place ($1,000) - Elk Grove High School

2nd Place ($750) - Waterford Union High School

3rd Place ($250) - Glenbrook High School



