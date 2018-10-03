Pack Expo: AGVS Industry Group of MHI to highlight automatic guided vehicle technology

MMH Staff

The Automatic Guided Vehicle Systems (AGVS) Industry Group of MHI will feature these solutions at PACK EXPO 2018, October 14-17 in Chicago, Illinois. Representatives from AGVS member companies are there to promote AGVS technology to the packaging industry.



AGV technology provides automated material movement for a variety of industries including the: automotive, chemicals/plastics, hospital, newspaper, commercial print, paper, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, warehouse and distribution center, and manufacturing industries. AGV technology can reduce labor and material costs while improving safety and reducing product and equipment damage.



Members of the AGVS Industry Group are the leading manufacturers and suppliers of automatic guided vehicle systems and components. They supply systems worldwide and in virtually every major manufacturing and distribution sector. Members meet regularly to review, discuss and revise the standards for design, performance and safe operation of automatic guided vehicle systems. AGVS members are committed to the development, maintenance and publishing of industry standard specifications for these systems.

Programs of the AGVS Industry Group include:

• The development of educational and training materials;

• A voice in the development and maintenance of national standards;

• The confidential exchange of market statistics and publication of industry data to the public;

• The communication of the benefits of AGVS solutions via trade shows, educational forums, and other national and regional seminars.



In addition to their PACKEXPO booth E-8958, the AGVS Industry Group will also sponsor an educational session at PACKEXPO titled “Leasing AGVs for the WIN! How to save Capital and gain ROI through innovative new financial structures” at 2:00 PM on October 16 in the Innovation Stage at Booth N-4585.



AGVS Members include the following AGV manufacturers and AGV component manufacturers: Amerden Inc., Battery Watering Technologies, Daifuku North America, Dematic, Elettric 80 Inc., EnerSys, Motive Power, Fetch, Flow-Rite Controls, Grenzebach, JBT Corporation, Kollmorgen Corporation, Neugart USA Corporation, Oceaneering, AGV Systems, Rockwell Automation, Rocla Oy, Sick, Inc., Seimans Industry, Inc., SWISSLOG Logistics, Inc. ,The Raymond Corporation, Transbotics, Vahle Inc., Venca Robotics, Venlodyne, LiDAR and Yale Materials Handling Corporation.



Visit the AGVS Industry Group of MHI at PACK EXPO, booth Upper Lakeside Center - E-8958, October 14-17 in Chicago, Illinois. For more information, please visit mhi.org/agvs or contact Carol Miller at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 704-676-1190.