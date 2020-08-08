MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Pack Expo canceled for first time in 60+ year history

PMMI Media Group launches new live, web-based event: PACK EXPO Connects 2020

By

Latest Material Handling News

PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Packsize, Walmart collaborate on packaging solution for e-commerce fulfillment
ORBIS showcases sustainable, integrated products and solutions
Toshiba collaborates with Panther & Premier
Entries sought for 2023 Excellence in Reusable Packaging awards
More Packaging

After thoughtful consultation with the PMMI Board of Directors, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, has made the difficult decision to cancel its in-person PACK EXPO International and Healthcare Packaging EXPO in Chicago this year. The PMMI Board determined that due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and the current state and local regulations, it was not possible to have a safe and productive event for attendees and exhibitors.

To ensure this essential industry remains connected, PMMI Media Group is using their digital marketing expertise and extensive industry knowledge to launch a brand new live, web-based event, PACK EXPO Connects 2020, Nov. 9-13, complete with live chats, live product demos and equipment and engaging educational opportunities.

“For over six decades, PACK EXPO has been here to serve and connect the industry, and while the pandemic makes it impossible to meet in person this year, connecting the industry is still our top priority. PMMI Media Group is putting all of the power of the PACK EXPO brand into fostering connections between consumer-packaged goods companies (CPGs) and suppliers by driving the entire industry to PACK EXPO Connects,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI.

PACK EXPO Connects will facilitate exhibitor and attendee interaction while continuing to provide the ability to see machinery in action through this new platform. This exciting online experience will also offer world-class educational opportunities, including daily Jumpstart sessions on hot topics from industry thought leaders along with the Innovation Stages, a staple at previous PACK EXPO events. The new Solution Room will feature expert-led education sessions, and PMMI Media Group editors will discuss highlights via Daily Download sessions, bringing attendees up to speed on the latest and greatest solutions on display at PACK EXPO Connects. A special Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network event will feature an address from Jan Tharp, president and CEO at Bumble Bee Foods.

“Connecting the industry has never been more essential as packaging addresses the critical needs of this pandemic,” adds Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, PMMI. “While nothing can replace an in-person event, PACK EXPO Connects will push the digital boundaries of virtual to provide the resources the industry needs to solve today’s unique packaging challenges.”


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Packaging
Events
PACK EXPO
Pack Expo
Packaging
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Packsize, Walmart collaborate on packaging solution for e-commerce fulfillment
ORBIS showcases sustainable, integrated products and solutions
Toshiba collaborates with Panther & Premier
Entries sought for 2023 Excellence in Reusable Packaging awards
Enabling the circular economy
Who wants to pay for a palletizer upfront?
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Hyster recognizes high-performing Dealer of Distinction recipients for 2022
Despite sequential decline, March Services PMI points to growth, reports ISM
Covariant adds $75 million in Series C Funds to meet demand for scaled AI robotics deployments
FMH Material Handling Solutions appoints Randy Reece as new president
Toyota Material Handling honors top forklift dealers with President’s Award
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources