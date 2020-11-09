PACK EXPO Connects kicks off today

MMH    Topics     Events    PACK EXPO

PACK EXPO Connects, produced by PMMI Media Group, debuts the most comprehensive virtual packaging event of 2020 today, providing solutions to the industry’s most critical challenges.

Amazon keynotes PACK EXPO Connects at 8:30 a.m. CT with a Sunrise Breakfast Kickoff with Dr. Kim Houchens, director, customer packaging experience. Her message focuses on “Engineering your packaging to meet the challenges of eCommerce fulfillment” and includes a behind the scenes video tour of Amazon’s packaging operations.

The presentation comes on the heels of the release of PMMI Business Intelligence’s 2020 State of the Packaging Industry Report, which shows the industry as a whole on a steady path of nearly 4% growth. Further, at a recent media event PMMI Vice President of Market Development, Jorge Izquierdo, highlighted an explosive 275 growth of e-commerce since COVID-19 altered the retail landscape in March.

To meet these evolving needs, PACK EXPO Connects offers nearly 2,700 live product demos from more than 700 solutions-providers on an intuitive, interactive platform built for live engagement, including demos during international time zones over the course of the week.

As with all PACK EXPO events, a first-rate educational program features sessions from leading suppliers and industry experts covering key packaging trends. All content will be available both as scheduled live and on demand. Innovation Stage sessions will run noon through 2:30 p.m. CT each day through Thursday, Nov. 12. Warm up each morning at 9 a.m. CT with PACK EXPO Connects Jumpstart covering topics such as sustainability, workforce development and robotics, in English and Spanish. Presenters include Bumble Bee Foods, General Mills, L’Oréal and many more.

The show wraps with The Solution Room, only available on Friday, Nov. 13, providing a unique opportunity to collaborate with industry thought leaders from the OpX Leadership Network, Organization for Machine Automation and Control (OMAC), the Institute of Packaging Professionals and the Contract Packaging Association.

For more information on how to make the most of your PACK EXPO Connects experience, visit the Attendee Resource Center. This is one week to engage directly with leading packaging suppliers, see live demos in action and find the latest packaging solutions. To register visit packexpoconnects.com.


