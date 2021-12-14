PACK EXPO East brings latest packaging & processing solutions to the East Coast

With 400 exhibitors at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, PACK EXPO East 2022 (March 21-23, Philadelphia) attendees get the best of both worlds—the ability to see a comprehensive range of packaging and processing technologies yet still have time for personal, productive discussions with suppliers, according to PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, which produces the biennial event.

“Technology and machinery solutions have changed a lot in the two years since PACK EXPO East 2020,” said Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, PMMI. “Our return to Philadelphia is the ideal chance for busy professionals to bring entire project teams by car or train, to see the latest solutions in person.”

Some highlights at this year’s PACK EXPO East show include:

The Forum at PACK EXPO (Booth 1026) will feature free, interactive 45-minute open sessions on the latest industry trends by the OpX Leadership Network, Institute of Packaging Professionals, Contract Packagers Association and PMMI Business Intelligence, followed by small group discussions and Q&A sessions.

In the center of the action, the free, 30-minute seminars on the Innovation Stage (Booth 2226) offer ample opportunity for attendees to learn about breakthrough technologies, innovative applications and proven approaches from the experts themselves.

Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) Reception: The Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network serves to recruit, retain and advance women in packaging and processing. PPWLN invites all interested industry professionals to a networking reception on Tuesday, March 22, starting at 3:00 p.m. after the show floor closes, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Young Professionals Reception: Hosted by PMMI’s Emerging Leaders Network, young professionals in packaging and processing can learn more about the industry and how to get involved with the Emerging Leaders Network at this free reception on Monday, March 21, 5:00 -7:30 p.m.

The Workforce Development Pavilion is the one-stop shop for resources to strengthen your current workforce and grow the existing workforce. Learn about PMMI U offerings, including popular training workshops. PMMI Partner Schools will present mechatronics, packaging and processing offerings, and attendees and exhibitors can meet students interested in careers in the industry. The Future Innovators Robotics Showcase (Booth 625) features design, engineering and troubleshooting skills from high school robotics teams in the Philadelphia area.

Association Partner Pavilion: This pavilion houses leading associations dedicated to advancing the packaging and processing industry, offering significant resources, insights and expertise all in one central location. Participating associations already confirmed include the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA), Institute of Packaging Professionals, the Contract Packaging Association, Flexible Packaging Association, OMAC – Organization for Machine Automation & Control, the Foundation For Supply Chain Solutions (F4SS) with many more to come.

Once the show floor closes on day one, gather with peers at the PACK EXPO East Welcome Reception on Monday, March 21, for some refreshments and hors d’oeuvres to wind down the day.

After a highly successful PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2021 led the way in bringing the industry together again, PMMI has proven its top priority remains reuniting the industry with health and safety in mind. PMMI will continue to monitor any updates from our partners at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and federal, state and local directives to implement the PACK Ready health and safety plan. Visit here for the most updated information.

Just a drive or train trip away for most of the east coast, no other event will offer such a wide range of state-of-the-art packaging and processing solutions as PACK EXPO East. For more information and to register, visit packexpoeast.com. To learn about the PACK Ready Health and Safety plan, visit here.



