Pack Expo International and Healthcare Packaging Expo 2018 this month

MMH Staff

October 4, 2018

PACK EXPO International and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Oct. 14–17, 2018; McCormick Place, Chicago) is indisputably the year’s most comprehensive packaging event in the world, and it’s right around the corner. This premier event, produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, is an opportunity for suppliers and buyers to network and see cutting-edge technology in action.

The show brings together 2,500 exhibitors and 50,000 attendees (from more than 125 countries) to over 1.2 million net square feet of exhibit space from virtually every vertical market. With so many solutions on display, attendees are sure to find ways to apply new technology, achieve cost-saving efficiencies and boost output in unexpected ways.

With so much to see, attendees can make the most of their time by using the “My Show Planner” tool, accessible on both show websites. In addition, downloading the PACK EXPO International mobile app, sponsored by ProMach (S-3538), from either the Apple Store or Google Play, provides floor plans, exhibitor listings, special events, new products and product categories, as well as the ability to plan an agenda, take notes and navigate the show halls.

Show Highlights

Pavilions to look for at the show:



The PACKage Printing Pavilion (South Hall): the industry’s main stage for digital’s advantages for short-run, on-demand, cost-effective variable data and personalized packaging.

The Containers and Materials Pavilion (North Hall): will address the latest innovations in paperboard, glass, metal and plastic. Flexible and resealable packaging options will also be on display as well as innovative containers and sustainable choices. The Showcase of Packaging Innovations®, sponsored by The Dow Chemical Company, will also be featured within this pavilion.

The Confectionery Pavilion (South Hall): find the newest trends and technologies relating to aeration, batch refining, shaping, cluster production and cooling conveyers here. Sponsored by the National Confectioner’s Association (NCA).

The Reusable Packaging Pavilion (Lakeside Upper Hall): a hotspot for reusable products, services and solutions for increasing sustainability across the supply chain. Sponsored by the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA), RPA’s Reusable Packaging Learning Center within the pavilion will offer free presentations on case studies and best practices for incorporating reusables.

PACK gives BACK

PACK gives BACK returns to Chicago in support of PACK EXPO Scholarships, a program for U.S. and Canadian students majoring in packaging and processing. Guests will enjoy pre-show networking with refreshments and appetizers followed by a performance by renowned, Chicago-born stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. PACK gives BACK is Monday, Oct. 15 with the networking reception beginning at 4:30 p.m. and the performance at 5:30 p.m. Tickets to the fundraiser are $75. Rockwell Automation (N-5701) is the title sponsor and GE Digital (Meeting Room W-187a) is the Gold Sponsor of PMMI’s annual benefit. For more information, visit: packexpointernational.com/pack-gives-back.

The Forum at PACK EXPO

Take advantage of free, unique, interactive learning sessions throughout PACK EXPO International. The Forum at PACK EXPO will feature 45-minute open sessions on the latest industry trends by the OpX Leadership Network, World Packaging Organisation, Institute of Packaging Professionals, Contract Packagers Association and PMMI Business Intelligence. Sessions will be interactive, including hands-on activities, small group discussions and Q&A sessions. View session schedule.

The Innovation Stage

On the show floor, the Innovation Stage presents free 30-minute seminars on breakthrough technologies and techniques focused on a wide range of industry-specific solutions. For session and location details, click here to view the schedule.

Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN)

Register for the next Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network networking breakfast at PACK EXPO International (Tuesday, Oct. 16; 7:30-9:00 a.m.; McCormick Place, Room E-450), where manufacturing executives will weigh-in on the company culture change required to grow women’s presence in a male-dominated field, and how the industry as a whole can assist in building a more diversified workforce. Featuring Hugh Roddy, vice president, Global Engineering & Project Management, Chobani, Carol O’Neill, group president, Packaging, Barry-Wehmiller, AJ Jorgenson, AVP, Strategic Engagement, The Manufacturing Institute and moderated by Jane Chase, executive director, Institute of Packaging Professionals. Find more information and register here.

The Technology Excellence Awards

These inaugural awards will recognize the most innovative technologies making their PACK EXPO debut. Attendees will be able to vote onsite, on the app or online for their favorite finalists selected in specific market segments.

Industry-specific Lounges

PACK EXPO International attendees can network with peers, gain specialized insights and rest their feet at the show’s three industry-specific lounges.

—The Candy Bar Lounge (S-2583) hosted by The National Confectioners Association (NCA) and sponsored by Robert Bosch Confectionary Technology (S-3514)

—The Beverage Cooler Lounge (N-4575) hosted by The International Society of Beverage Technologists (ISBT) and sponsored by Bevcorp, LLC (S-3874)

—The Snack Break Lounge (N-4565) hosted by SNAC International and co-sponsored by Dorner Manufacturing Corporation (N-4936), JLS Automation (N-5342) and Soft Robotics, Inc. (E-7207)

Networking receptions for Snack, Confectionery and Beverage Industry Lounges will take place in their respective locations on Tuesday, Oct. 16, from 3:30–5:00 p.m.

Future Innovators Robotics Showcase

See high school robotics teams from across the country showcase their design, engineering and troubleshooting skills (Sunday, Oct. 14 through Tuesday, Oct. 16; 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 17; 9 a.m.–3 p.m.; Booth E-6620).

Clemson University Exhibit

Festo Corporation will sponsor Clemson University’s “Data-Driven Packaging Design” exhibit (N-4543). The exhibit will provide insight on leveraging data to develop award-winning packaging and includes virtual reality demonstrations, eye tracking and emotional analytics studies. Clemson University offers a renowned packaging science degree program and is home to leading experts on packaging and its effects on people.

Student Opportunities

PACK EXPO International offers programs and activities aimed at getting students excited about careers in packaging.

The Amazing Packaging Race – In this fun and educational event, teams from colleges and universities in North America race around the PACK EXPO International show floor to complete tasks at the booths of participating exhibitors. Wednesday, Oct. 17; 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m., Booth E-350.

CareerLink @ PACK EXPO – CareerLink, PMMI’s online job board, is going live at the show. This is an opportunity for PMMI members and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies to meet with students and veterans pursuing careers in packaging and processing during one-on-one informational interviews to take place at the show on Monday, Oct. 15 (9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.) and Tuesday, Oct. 16 (9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.) in Room E-353a. Register.

Healthcare Packaging Reception

Healthcare Packaging Magazine will host a networking reception in their booth (W-300) on Tuesday, Oct. 16, from 3:30-5:00 p.m.

Registration for the show is still $30 until Sept. 28 and is available online. After Sept. 28 the price increases to $100.