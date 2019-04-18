MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Pack Expo International and Healthcare Packaging Expo rank 5th on 2018 TSNN Top Trade Show list

PACK EXPO International and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, which took place last October at McCormick Place in Chicago, ranked fifth in the 2018 Trade Show News Network Top 250 U.S. Trade Shows.

After a sixth-place finish in 2016, PACK EXPO International and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, owned and produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, moved up one spot in the rankings by net square footage, coming in at 1,249,751 net square feet. The biennial trade show focuses on the latest developments in packaging and converting machinery, materials, packages and containers, and components and counts the most prominent companies in the industry as exhibitors.

“The TSNN Top Trade Shows list is an all-star collection of the biggest and best exhibitions of the previous year, and we are proud to again be recognized among North America’s trade show giants,” said Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “This honor is a testament to PACK EXPO’s status as the premier resource for the latest innovations in packaging, an industry that is growing at a rapid pace.”

The next installment in the PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows is PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 23–25, 2019; Las Vegas Convention Center), which will convene 30,000 attendees and 2,000 exhibitors over 900,000 net square feet of exhibit space. For more information and to register, visit packexpolasvegas.com.


