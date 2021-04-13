MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Pack Expo Las Vegas planned to be in person

With respondents citing in-person trade shows as the most critical resource when choosing equipment, the upcoming PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) is poised to be an unbeatable opportunity to connect with the industry and explore technology in action.

By

After more than a year away from in-person trade shows, nearly nine out of 10 packaging and processing end-users say in-person trade shows are essential for networking and discovering what is new in the industry, revealed a recent poll from PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

With respondents citing in-person trade shows as the most critical resource when choosing equipment, the upcoming PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) is poised to be an unbeatable opportunity to connect with the industry and explore technology in action.

“This survey confirmed our belief that the industry relishes the unique opportunity to conduct business and see equipment in-person, with many noting that trade shows reveal solutions they were not considering before discovering them live,” says Laura Thompson, PMMI vice president, trade shows.

One survey respondent said that nothing could replace “being able to see and touch equipment while asking questions and receiving immediate feedback.” Another cited that the diverse array of exhibitors and education found at in-person events “make it a one-stop-shop for investigating multiple solutions” for current projects as well as potential ideas on the horizon.

With its PACK Ready health and safety program, PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO will reunite the packaging and processing community, implementing thorough and up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Learn more at packexpolasvegas.com/packready.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO is the only show this year covering the entire packaging and processing industry with the latest new materials, technologies and solutions to address the packaging and processing needs of 40-plus vertical markets. With multiple free educational platforms and countless networking opportunities, the event will provide endless prospects for exchanging ideas and professional growth.

In addition to returning educational offerings at Innovation Stages and The Forum, a new addition to the education roster is the Cold Pressure Council Annual Conference, brought to you by the Cold Pressure Council. The conference will feature High Pressure Processing (HPP) best practices, market trends and insights for packaging HPP products from leading food processor and services supplier experts.

Industry partners continue to support the event as part of the PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO Partner Program, with 15 association partners already signed on to support and exhibit at the show, including CPA, the Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers, Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP), Foil & Specialty Effects Association (FSEA), OMAC -The Organization for Machine Automation and Control, Flexible Packaging Association, Reusable Packaging Association and more.

Attendee registration opens in May. Visit packexpolasvegas.com to learn more about exhibiting or attending this important industry event.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Packaging
Events
PACK EXPO
Pack Expo
Packaging
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

Protective packaging roundup
Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Packsize, Walmart collaborate on packaging solution for e-commerce fulfillment
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources