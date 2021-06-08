MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Pack Expo: RPA to host Reusable Packaging Pavilion and Reusable Packaging Learning Center

The Reusable Packaging Association says members are ready to meet, greet, share, and discuss new reusable packaging technologies that have come onto the scene over the last 16 months.

By

The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA), the world’s largest trade organization for reusable packaging solutions that advance the circular economy, is looking forward to fall. The reason? RPA is eager to attend PACK EXPO Las Vegas September 27-29 and feature a growing portfolio of companies with reusable packaging products and services and discuss the latest trends in reuse as the centerpiece in a circular economy strategy.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas is the packaging industry’s first live trade event since March 2020 when the global COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellations or shifts to virtual events. RPA CEO Tim Debus says his organization’s members are ready to meet, greet, share, and discuss new reusable packaging technologies that have come onto the scene over the last 16 months at the RPA-sponsored Reusable Packaging Pavilion and the Reusable Packaging Learning Center at PACK EXPO Las Vegas.

“If innovation comes as a result of conflict, then the reusable packaging industry has followed suit this past year with new solutions designed to ‘flatten the curve’ of COVID-related supply chain disruptions. RPA members have shown incredible resiliency and creativity with new product and service offerings to keep goods protected and moving. We’re really looking forward to being back in front of people at PACK EXPO Las Vegas with the Pavilion displays and Learning Center stage,” Debus says.

“PACK EXPO offers a unique opportunity for customers to experience firsthand the advances in reusable packaging systems that are enabling sustainability, lessening environmental impact, creating new values, and making the circular economy possible,” he adds.

Upwards of 30 RPA members will be exhibiting in the PACK EXPO Las Vegas Reusable Packaging Pavilion. Trade show guests are encouraged to check out RPA’s member exhibitors and interactive floorplan showing exactly who is exhibiting and where they can be found in the South Upper Hall.

The Reusable Packaging Learning Center will be open Monday, September 27 from noon until 4 p.m. and Tuesday, September 28 from 11 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. Sessions include panel discussions and presentations focused on improving supply chain performance with reusable packaging. See schedule here. All sessions are open to PACK EXPO Las Vegas attendees.

RPA will conclude the Learning Center with the 2021 Excellence in Reusable Packaging Awards on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. The annual awards celebrate the use and value of reusable transport packaging in a real-world commercial operating environment.


