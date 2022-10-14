MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Pack Expo

Pack Expo set to open October 23 in Chicago

From educational opportunities to open forums to receptions, Pack Expo International, produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, will offer attendees from more than 40 vertical markets the opportunity to connect in many ways.

As the most comprehensive packaging and processing show in the world in 2022, PACK EXPO International (Oct. 23-26, 2022; McCormick Place, Chicago) will offer attendees from more than 40 vertical markets the opportunity to connect in many ways. From educational opportunities to open forums to receptions, Pack Expo International, produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, is the place to forge essential connections needed to move this industry forward.

“There is no better place than PACK EXPO International to make the critical connections needed to advance your business,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “Attendees will have an unprecedented number of opportunities to share innovations, connect with colleagues, hear from experts, and see machinery in action and the latest packaging materials at this year’s show.”

As the show floor opens, the Emerging Brands Summit will bring together new brands with experts in manufacturing and packaging to develop a blueprint to scale operations. This new one-day event is happening Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT in McCormick Place, Room S100.

Networking opportunities, tabletop exhibits, and content-rich educational sessions provide emerging brand visionaries the tools for growth through scaled operations with manufacturing and packaging experts. Attendees can also consult with expert advisors, participate in group discussions, and explore supplier exhibits.

“With the addition of the Emerging Brands Summit, coupled with the many networking events at this year’s show, PACK EXPO International has become the packaging and processing industry’s meeting place — virtually a one-stop-shop to meet with key industry experts, see critical technology, and connect with peers,” says Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows for PMMI. “Attendees will not only see new innovations from world-class exhibitors but will also learn from on-floor education sessions, experience interactive show features such as PACK to the Future, connect with future packaging leaders at several student-focused events, and so much more.”

In addition to connecting with the 2,000+ exhibitors showcasing breakthrough packaging and processing solutions on the 1.2 million net square foot show floor, attendees can connect with peers at several key events:

PACK gives BACK

PACK EXPO’s annual benefit concert, PACK gives BACK, returns to Chicago in 2022 on Monday, Oct. 24. Guests will enjoy pre-show networking starting at 4:30 p.m. CT with refreshments and appetizers followed by a performance at 5:30 p.m. CT by the multi-mega million-selling rock band, Styx. Styx draws from over four decades of barn-burning chart hits, joyous singalongs, and hard-driving deep cuts such as Renegade, Come Sail Away, Lady, Blue Collar Man, Too Much Time On My Hands, Mr. Roboto, Fooling Yourself, and The Grand Illusion. Tickets are $95 each. Take advantage of the 10-for-9 deal to treat customers or business partners to the show. Purchase nine tickets and the tenth is free. Rockwell Automation is the title sponsor and proceeds benefit PMMI Foundation. To buy tickets and for more information, click here.

The PMMI Foundation provides financial support for packaging and processing education throughout the U.S and Canada. Since its inception in 1998, the PMMI Foundation has given more than $2.3 million to strengthen the workforce within the packaging and processing industry. 

Young Professional’s Networking Event

The Emerging Leaders Network will host an evening event for young professionals on Monday, Oct. 24 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. CT, sponsored by Beckhoff Automation LLC at Punch Bowl Social in downtown Chicago. A PACK EXPO International badge is required for entry. Find out more details or RSVP here.

Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) Breakfast

PPWLN serves to recruit, retain, and advance women’s careers in packaging and processing. Registered attendees of PACK EXPO International are invited to the annual PPWLN Breakfast on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. CT. Hear from keynote speaker Dawn Hudson, former Chief Marketing Officer at the National Football League, and CEO of Pepsi Cola North America, on her experiences in the workforce. This year, the PPWLN networking event is sponsored by: Emerson, ID Technology, Morrison Container Handling Solutions, Plexpack Corp., Septimatech Group Inc., and SMC Corporation of America. To RSVP for the event click here.

In addition to these events, several key industry partners are holding meetings and events in conjunction with PACK EXPO International.

The Industry Meets at PACK EXPO International

Industry Meets brings together industry partners and its audiences as they host their meetings, conferences, and receptions in conjunction with PACK EXPO International. We are currently welcoming the following groups:

  • 3-A’s Hygienic Equipment Design meeting
  • Active & Intelligent Packaging Industry Association – Smart Packaging: The Transformational Marketing Tool event
  • The Association of Plastic Recyclers – Plastic Package Design to Meet 2025 Circularity Commitments
  • Cold Pressure Council Annual Conference
  • CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers & Manufacturers – Meet & Greet Reception
  • Flexible Packaging Association – Flexible Packaging Crash Course, sponsored by the Flexible Packaging Association’s Emerging Leadership Council
  • International Bottled Water Association’s Annual Business Conference Institute of Packaging Professionals’ Fundamentals of Medical Device Packaging Course
  • MHI Industry Group Sessions and Networking Reception
  • National Fluid Power Association’s Fluid Power Forum
  • OMAC – The Organization for Machine Automation and Control Member Meeting and Conference

To learn more and to register, visit packexpointernational.com.


