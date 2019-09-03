Pack Expo Technology Excellence Awards finalists announced

Show attendees will determine the best of the best among 15 Technology Excellence Awards finalists in five categories during PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2019 (Sept. 23-25, Las Vegas Convention Center), per show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. The awards program, making its PACK EXPO Las Vegas debut after a successful launch at PACK EXPO International 2018, recognizes exhibitors for innovative new technologies never previously shown at a PACK EXPO show.

“Through these awards, PMMI continues to drive the industry to keep innovating to meet the ever-growing needs of consumer packaged goods companies,” says Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, PMMI. “We are excited to see the awards continue to grow after a wonderful premiere at PACK EXPO International.”

The finalists for this year’s Technology Excellence Awards are:

Baking & Snack:

• BVC-145 Twin Tube vertical form fill seal machine, ROVEMA North America, Inc., Booth C-2944

• Dave’s Killer Bread English Muffin Package, Amcor Flexibles North America, Booth US-8033

• Entour Front of Store Recycle capable Bear Naked Granola Package, Berry Global, Inc., Booth US-7233

Beverage & Dairy:

• iFill 7000XP, iFill Systems, Booth N-607

• BluStream Dry Cap/Non-Chemical Sterilization Module, Serac, Inc., Booth C-4600

• Applicator Machine for E6PR Rings, TECMA ARIES, Booth LS-6078

Meat/Poultry/Seafood:

• Vericooler III, Vericool, Inc., Booth N-111

• SaniForce 2.0 Large Particle Electric Operated Diaphragm Pump, Graco Inc, Booth US-7785

• Matrix Ultra Labeler, UltraSource, LLC, Booth LS-6338

Pharmaceuticals/Medical Device:

• BM 2030 PC, Belco Packaging Systems, Inc., Booth C-4603

• FFS-30-2019, ORICS, Booth C-2305

• Insura Seal Verification, Amcor Healthcare Packaging, Booth N-325

General Packaging/Not Specified/Other:

• HD contouring for Molded Fiber Packaging, Golden Arrow Technology America Inc., Booth US-7771

• Integrated machine vision, B&R Industrial Automation Corp., Booth C-2058

• LDPET, Sleever International, Booth LS-6079

A panel of industry thought leaders reviewed over 100 submissions to narrow the field down to the most innovative and unique products and solutions.

• Stephanie Neil, Editor-In-Chief, OEM Magazine

• Ronald Puvak, Managing Director, The Association for Contract Packagers & Manufacturers

• Matt Reynolds, Editor, Packaging World

• Carlos Diaz, Associate Professor (Packaging Science) - College of Applied Science & Technology, Rochester Institute of Technology

• Jane Chase, Executive Director, Institute of Packaging Professionals

• Pat Reynolds, VP Editor Emeritus, Packaging World

Attendees are encouraged to visit these companies to see these new and exciting materials and technologies first hand, then vote! Voting is open to all PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2019 attendees and will be accessible three ways: online, onsite and via the mobile app, beginning Monday, Sept. 23 at 9:00 a.m. through noon on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO will showcase the latest packaging technologies to help manufacturers improve operations and stay competitive. The show features 2,000 exhibitors over 900,000 net square feet of exhibit space from 40+ vertical industry markets and nearly 130 countries.



