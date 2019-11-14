MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Pack Gives Back raises more $30,000 for veterans at Pack Expo

The beneficiary of this year’s event is NS2 Serves, a nonprofit dedicated to helping recent U.S. military veterans transition from combat boots to business suits.

PACK gives BACK, sponsored by Rockwell Automation, raised over $30,000 at this year’s PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 23-25, 2019, Las Vegas Convention Center) owned and produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

Each year, PACK EXPO hosts its flagship annual benefit concert and donates the proceeds to a good cause. The beneficiary of this year’s event is NS2 Serves, a nonprofit dedicated to helping recent U.S. military veterans transition from combat boots to business suits. This charitable group provides valuable IT training and employment assistance at no cost to veterans.

“At PMMI, we recognize the sacrifice our veterans and their families have made and are proud to bring the packaging industry together in support of such a worthy cause,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “We couldn’t be happier that we are able to make a small change in the lives of our American heroes.”

Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows echoes his statement, “PACK gives BACK has become a show staple, and we appreciate our eager attendees who support this initiative year after year. The packaging industry’s contributions are making an impact in the lives of others, and we will continue to seek ways of giving back.”

Headlining this year’s event was the legendary Steve Miller Band known for hits such as “The Joker,” “Livin’ in the USA,” “Take the Money and Run,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Jet Liner,” “Jungle Love” and “Abracadabra.” Previous events have seen entertainers such as record-breaking comedian Sebastian Maniscalco and 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee the Doobie Brothers, to name a few. PMMI’s work in securing great acts to support worthy causes is an ongoing effort.

“We are so grateful to PMMI for the support they have afforded us,” says Col. (Ret.) Adam Rocke, managing director, NS2 Serves. “Their contribution means more than they will ever know and will support so many veterans as they work hard to transition to the civilian workforce.”

“As a PMMI member and PACK EXPO exhibitor, it is an honor for Rockwell Automation to be part of this worthwhile event. We are proud to be a continuing sponsor of PACK gives BACK this year as part of our ongoing commitment to support U.S. military veterans and their families with training and upskilling programs,” says Lee Tschanz, vice president, consumer products industry, Rockwell Automation.

The next PACK gives BACK event in the PACK EXPO portfolio will be hosted at PACK EXPO International and Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2020 that will take place in Chicago on Nov. 8-11 at McCormick Place. If you want to learn more or are interested in getting involved, please contact the Trade Show department at [email protected].


