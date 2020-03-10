Packaging by Quadient emphasizes reliability with high-velocity custom packaging solution

New fit-to-size auto-boxing technology at Packaging by Quadient (Booth 7202) is designed to overcome labor challenges and speed up package fulfillment.

Visitors can see the Impack 500, which is guaranteed to produce 500 customized corrugate pack-ages per hour. The company also offers the CVP Everest capable of boxing 1,100 custom-fit pack-ages per hour. Requiring only one or two operators, the system offers a patented closing technology for more efficient, sustainable and consumer-friendly packaging.

In a compact footprint, the technology captures the dimensions of hard or soft products—whether single- or multi-item orders—before it constructs, seals, weighs and labels each package.

Offering single or dual induct stations, the CVP Everest also allows packaging of smaller items that wouldn’t be possible with a tape-sealed system. High-volume speeds and maximized operational efficiency can eliminate up to 20 packaging stations.

“The ability to create the smallest possible package every 3 seconds using only one or two operators optimizes all steps of parcel fulfillment,” said Bas van Steenoven, global director of automated packaging solutions. “It also addresses labor shortages, reduces material and shipping costs and ensures a successful peak shipping season.”

Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia’s World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.



