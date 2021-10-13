Packaging by Quadient rebrands to become Sparck Technologies

Following the acquisition of Quadient’s Automated Packaging Solution (APS) business and production facility based in Drachten, the Netherlands by Dutch investment firm Standard Investment, Packaging by Quadient has rebranded to Sparck Technologies.

Standard Investment is focused on investing and building upon market leading technology that has revolutionized packaging for some of the world’s largest retail and ecommerce companies, according to the company.

As Sparck Technologies, the automated packaging business will continue to provide packaging solutions to customers worldwide. Sparck Technologies is headquartered in Drachten, Netherlands, where R&D, engineering services, marketing and sales operations are based. The company serves markets in Europe, the U.S., and the U.K.

“We are pleased to officially announce this acquisition by Standard Investment, a highly experienced venture capital firm committed to enhancing the vision of their partners. With this transaction, Standard Investment will provide the resources needed to support our continued innovation and growth, further building and enhancing our support, service and sales capabilities,” said Sean Webb, director of automated packaging solutions in North America.

With the capability to customize up to 1,100 packages per hour, for multiple or single items, the CVP Everest and CVP Impack Packaging Systems offer automated solutions for ecommerce operations challenged by increasing order volumes, labor shortages and rising shipping costs. With installations in more than 13 countries, the CVP Automated Packaging Solutions create, fill, fold and label each parcel in one process – reducing package volumes by up to 50 percent, cutting cardboard usage by 30 percent and eliminating the need for void fill, the company pointed out.

Herbert Schilperoord, partner at Standard Investment expressed his confidence in the unique qualities of Sparck Technologies’ products. “In Drachten, they have developed fantastic, innovative technology for ecommerce packaging systems – they are clearly world leaders in this field. The fact that parcels are automatically made exactly to size at great speed by machines, with such precision, has made a huge impression on us and we are confident that this technology will be the go-to packaging solution for the ecommerce sector.”

Standard Investment owns multiple companies spread over four countries with a total of around 4,500 employees and a turnover of more than €1 billion.

“Through our partnership with Standard Investment, we are eager to address a rapidly increasing global market demand for automated packaging solutions, and we believe that this renaming reflects our new journey,” said Webb. “Our new name focuses on what we do best – automated packaging that ignites excitement through innovation, passion and reliability, with the goal of remaining a global leader in fit-to-size packaging.”

The new owners plan to accelerate the worldwide roll-out of advanced packaging systems, with an emphasis on the European and North American markets.



