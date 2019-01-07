Packaging: Combi rolls out demo trailer

For the past 5 years Combi has been supporting its network of distributors by traveling across the United States and Canada providing live demonstrations of their affordable, custom end of line packaging equipment.

Later this month Combi Packaging Systems will roll out their second Demonstration Trailer. For the past 5 years Combi has been supporting its network of distributors by traveling across the United States and Canada providing live demonstrations of their affordable, custom end of line packaging equipment.

Customers can see firsthand the quality workmanship that goes into Combi’s unique Ergopack, an ergonomic hand packing station that automates case erecting and sealing while placing the open case and product at an optimal height for comfortable manual case packing. Also equipped on the trailer is Combi’s 2-EZSB side belt driven case erector. This 15 cpm erector features fast changeovers, vacuum blow-off, positive four flap closing and an open design.

Combi Packaging Systems is a leading US manufacturer of end of line packaging equipment, including case erectors, case sealers, case packers, tray formers, ergonomic hand packing stations and case labeling machines. Combi Packaging Systems was formed as a joint venture with 3M and MJ Maillis Group in 1999.

