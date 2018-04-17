Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame nominations open
The Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame Commission will be accepting nominations for the 2018 Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame class from April 16 – June 15, 2018.
The Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame Commission will be accepting nominations for the 2018 Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame class from April 16 – June 15, 2018. Coordinated by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the Packaging Hall of Fame awarded packaging leaders who substantially impacted the industry from 1971 until 2014. As the industry evolved, the Hall of Fame Commission paused for a cycle to ensure it included an accurate representation of all deserving nominees. With its return this year at PACK EXPO International (Oct. 14-17; McCormick Place, Chicago) processing professionals will join packaging nominees for the first time.
“Looking at the names of past inductees, you know immediately that the Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors professionals in our industry can achieve,” says Jim Pittas, president & CEO, PMMI. “These men and women really made their mark through their dedication to innovation and leaving the industry better than they found it.”
As announced in a September press release, PMMI coordinated members of the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame Commission to select this year’s inductees. Members include:
David S. Smith, Ph.D., Vice President, Global Package Development, Johnson & Johnson
Suzanne Fisher, Senior Program Manager, Special Handling Packaging, Amazon
Mary Gregg, President, Springboard Packaging Solutions, Inc.
Laura Bix, Ph.D., Professor, Associate Director, Michigan State School of Packaging
Tom Schneider, CPP, President, World Packaging Organization
Michael Richmond, Ph.D., PTIS, LLC, Global Management & Packaging Consultants
Bill Rice, Associate Manager, Packaging Technology, RD&E - Global Home Cleaners, SC Johnson
Kim Carswell, Director, Packaging, Target
Glen Long, Senior Vice President, PMMI
Joe Angel, President and Publisher, PMMI Media Group, Packaging World
Patricia Andersen, Vice President of Human Resources & Training, Delkor Systems, Inc.
James D. Downham, President & CEO, Packaging Consortium
Any member of the packaging or processing community may submit a nomination for next year’s Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame class. Nominations will be accepted from April 16–June 15, 2018. Visit pmmi.org/hall-of-fame for more information.
PACK EXPO International and the co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO will bring together 2,500 exhibitors showcasing their packaging innovations to 50,000 attendees in over 1.2 million net square feet of exhibit space. Learn more at packexpointernational.com.
