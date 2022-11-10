Packaging solutions provider Great Northern names new leadership

Great Northern, a leading provider of packaging solutions and point-of-sale displays, announced the following leadership succession plans to be effective January 1, 2023:

• Jeff Michels has been named Chief Executive Officer, succeeding John Davis. Jeff has been with Great Northern for the past 24 years, most recently as President, Packaging/Instore for the past three years.

• Bill Calengor has been named President, Packaging/Instore, filling the position vacated by Jeff. Bill has served as Vice President, General Manager of Great Northern’s Brooklyn Park, MN location since 2008.

• John Davis, who has served as CEO since 2009 was elected Chairman of the Board, succeeding Bill Raaths, who served as Chairman since 2009. Bill will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.

These announcements coincide with the 60th anniversary of Great Northern. John Davis, current CEO said, ‘We’re delighted to fill these positions from within the Great Northern team, and thereby maintain the continuity of leadership. The highest priority for these leaders, along with the help of the entire corporate staff, will be to support the success of the locations and their teams with an entrepreneurial spirit.”



