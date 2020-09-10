PACT joins Council on Safe Transportation of Hazardous Articles (COSTHA)

PACT, a supplier of packaging and crating technologies, has joined the Council on Safe Transportation of Hazardous Articles (COSTHA), a not-for-profit industry association devoted to promoting dangerous goods transportation compliance both domestically and abroad. PACT’s acceptance to the organization comes following the successful launch of its Thermo Shield, a paper-based, fire-resistant shipping wrap designed to prevent catastrophes caused by battery explosions during transport.

Thermo Shield utilizes a revolutionary technology that actively and automatically cools the internal environment of a corrugated container. The 100% recyclable protective logistics product prevents damage to the outside shipping container, suppresses fumes or gasses from escaping, and limits external oxygen supply.

The solution aligns with COSTHA’s mission of providing guidance and support for the shipping of potentially dangerous items. Among other services, the organization provides mission-critical regulatory information via code books (49 CFR, ADR, UN Orange Book, IATA, ICAO,

IMDG), and other regulatory compliance tools. COSTHA also encourages shipping safety mentorship as part of quality personnel professional development and, through this enhanced instruction, heightened standards for handling and transporting hazardous materials.

Comprising a lightweight pleated material with a non-toxic moisture vapor application that ensures the safety of lithium-ion products in transport, Thermo Shield can suppress thermal runaway and propagation at temperatures up to 800°C, and restrict the temperature outside the wrap itself to 80°C. In doing so, it addresses an important industry need: according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a lithium battery explosion occurs during shipping once every 10 days. Further, the majority of cells or battery packs are produced in Asia, leading to long transit times when shipping to the Western Hemisphere.

COSTHA represents a variety of shippers, carriers, manufacturers, trade associations, training companies, and related businesses and associations. Its efforts include advocating for domestic and international regulatory harmonization, uniform enforcement, and the review and realignment of regulations based on risk during transport.

It is this final criteria – risk during transport – in which Thermo Shield shines. The new solution is the only paper-based wrap solution that exceeds the proposed SAE G27 lithium battery packaging performance standards for safety in shipping via air, land and sea. The

shipper also is lightweight and reusable, lending to cost efficiency both at initial purchase and during use.

“Joining COSTHA ensures that PACT stays on the forefront of knowing and understanding all hazardous materials transportation compliance regulations.” said Rodger Mort, President of PACT, LLC. “It also allows us to offer our own insight regarding the role of innovation in

improving transport safety.”



