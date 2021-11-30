MMH    Topics     News    Pallet Logistics of America

Pallet Logistics of America acquires Pal-Serv

Addition of Pal-Serv's four owned-and-operated pallet management facilities expands Pallet Logistics of America's asset-based footprint, strengthens service capabilities.

Pallet Logistics of America (PLA), a portfolio company of Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC and an asset-based pallet management services provider, has acquired Pal-Serv, a pallet recycler and logistics provider with pallet management facilities in Dallas, Texas; Little Rock, Arkansas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Founded in 2009, Pal-Serv specializes in pallet repair and remanufacturing, new pallet production, pallet recovery and management systems, and logistics solutions.

In addition to Pal-Serv’s four locations, PLA also gains Pal-Serv’s nationwide pallet brokerage capabilities, providing a strong complement to PLA’s now 15-location, 160+ tractor, and 2,000+ trailer asset-based footprint.

“Pal-Serv’s impressive operations and focus on customer service have earned them strong, loyal customers in each of the communities in which they operate,” said Kyle Otting, CEO of PLA. “Their expansive brokerage network reflects the strength of their industry relationships and national coverage. I’m delighted to welcome the Pal-Serv team to the PLA family of companies.”

Wade Glisson, Partner at Silver Oak, added, “We are excited to partner with such an experienced and reputable team at Pal-Serv. Since our initial investment, we’ve strengthened PLA’s nationwide service capabilities through four highly strategic acquisitions, and we are excited to continue to expand PLA’s footprint.”

“We are honored to partner with the PLA team,” said Randy Foster, President of Pal-Serv. “Our current customers will continue to see the same great local service and commitment they have grown to expect from the Pal-Serv brand, and we’re looking forward to servicing new customers with PLA.”

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Dallas, PLA is a leading provider of recycled pallets and pallet management services, handling more than 40 million pallets per year for over 500 customers. Operating under the PLA, Pallet Repair Services (“PRS”), Pal-Serv, Valley Pallet, and Yancey Pallet brands, PLA operates 15 pallet management facilities across the US, providing new and recycled pallets, pallet repair services, brokerage services, and logistics solutions.


