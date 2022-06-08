Pallet Logistics of America acquires Propak

Pallet Logistics of America (PLA), a portfolio company of Silver Oak Services Partners and an asset-based pallet management services provider, has acquired Propak, a leading supply chain services provider. Founded in 1999 by Steve Clark, Propak is a leading national provider of 3rd Party Logistics Services, Reverse Logistics Services, Warehousing, Transportation, and Freight Brokerage Services. With its headquarters in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, Propak employs 1,700 people at over 60 locations nationwide.



The acquisition of Propak transforms PLA from the largest pallet management services provider in the western US to a national supply chain solutions provider offering Pallet Management Services, 3PL Services, Reverse Logistics Services, and Freight Brokerage & Transportation Management Services. “We are honored to join the PLA Family of Companies,” said Steve Clark, President, and CEO of Propak. “With a disrupted supply chain, the combined offering of the two companies provides additional product and service stability for our customers and allows us to grow into new markets.”

“I’m proud to welcome Propak to the PLA Family of Companies. I’ve known Steve for many years and he and the management team at Propak are innovators in the Reverse Logistics space, creating a sophisticated network of Reverse Logistics Centers, 3PL’s, and a freight brokerage all designed to provide supply chain efficiencies to some of the largest retailers and manufacturers in the US.” said Kyle Otting, CEO of PLA. “Steve will continue to serve as President and CEO of Propak and I look forward to Steve joining the board of PLA as we enter our next phase of growth.”

Wade Glisson, Partner at Silver Oak, added, “We are excited to partner with Steve Clark and the entire team at Propak and look forward to supporting their continued growth. Propak represents the fifth strategic partnership within the PLA platform and significantly expands our footprint and service capability.”

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, PLA is a national supply chain solutions provider offering Pallet Management Services, 3PL Services, Reverse Logistics Services, and Freight Brokerage & Transportation Management Services, handling more than 115 million pallets per year for over 500 customers.



