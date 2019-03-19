MMH    Topics     Warehouse

Panjiva reports U.S.-bound shipments fall for first time in 24 months in February

By

Latest Material Handling News

Plug to provide STEF with green hydrogen and fuel cells for cold storage DCs
Southworth International Group, Inc. adds new Chief People Officer
MHI’s EASE Council announces OSHA Alliance
ELTEN expands central warehouse capacities in Germany
AmeriGas celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with the Industrial Trucking Association
More News

United States-bound waterborne shipments dropped for the first time in 23 months, according to data issued this week by global trade intelligence firm Panjiva.

February shipments, at 909,947, fell 4.5% annually, with containerized freight handled shipments down 4%. What’s more, this decline follows an aggregate increase of 5.5% over the previous three months.

Panjiva pointed to imports out of China as a main driver for February’s decline, falling 9.9% annually, coming on the heels of an aggregate 6.6% gain over the previous three months. And it added that the shipment slowdown is due, in large part, to the end of stockpiling that had been intact in the past in advance of “expected-and now twice delayed-increases in tariffs on Chinese imports.”

What’s more, the firm said that is likely to remain the case, as a trade deal between the U.S. and China, possibly by the end of this month, could continue to curtail import levels while inventories get worked through.

In an interview, Panjiva Research Director Chris Rogers explained that along with the delay on tariff increases and the potential U.S.-China trade deal, the timing of the Lunar New Year also served as a lever for February’s decline in shipments.

“These are the first signs of a broader economic downturn in global trade,” said Rogers. “One thing that is worrying to me is that it is not just a decline in shipments from China, it is also a decline out of Europe, South Korea, and Japan. There is a slowdown in shipments from several Asian countries. It is not a huge surprise, really. Every wave has its crest. And it is something U.S. businesses will have to deal with, as it is not the only nation with political issues. There is Brexit in the U.K. as well which is going to hurt trade. On a macroeconomic level, things are quite challenging.”

The challenges are clearly outlined in Panjiva’s data, too, when looking at the eight product categories it tracks all seeing declines in February.

Furniture shipments, which became subject to duties on Chinese exports for the first time in September, dropped 10.2% in February, following a 10.8% cumulative increase over the previous three months. And apparel import slipped 3.4%, following 19 consecutive months of expansion, which Panjiva said was “surprising” and indicative of a slippage in consumer spending activity.  

Panjiva also pointed to a decline in shipments related to industrial supply chains, with February imports of chemicals and steel down 11.1% and 10.1%, respectively, and automotive component and vehicle shipments down the for fourth straight month, which it said most likely indicates expectations of ongoing sales weakness. It added that while capital goods imports were more robust, shipments fell 2.4%, and coupled with a decline in ISM manufacturing sentiment, Panjiva said further weakness is possible.

When asked about how the third quarter is shaping up, to date, in terms of shipment activity, Rogers said that the combination of weakening economic data from enough nations and ocean freight rates at its lowest level since July 2018 and driven by excess supply and lower demand, point to things remaining at current levels.

“It is tough to see March being better, he said. “There is continuing uncertainty in regards to the U.S.-China trade deal, with no signs of a conclusion until April. Businesses will not make any big decisions until they see details of the trade deal, which could also lead to continued weakness in shipment levels.” 


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Global Trade
Panjiva
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Plug to provide STEF with green hydrogen and fuel cells for cold storage DCs
Southworth International Group, Inc. adds new Chief People Officer
MHI’s EASE Council announces OSHA Alliance
ELTEN expands central warehouse capacities in Germany
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
AmeriGas celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with the Industrial Trucking Association
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Jeff Berman's avatar
Jeff Berman
Jeff Berman is Group News Editor for Logistics Management, Modern Materials Handling, and Supply Chain Management Review and is a contributor to Robotics 24/7. Jeff works and lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he covers all aspects of the supply chain, logistics, freight transportation, and materials handling sectors on a daily basis.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources