Panther Industries Creates Custom Labeling Automation Solution for Mountain Man Nut & Fruit Co.

MHI

Background

By· October 29, 2018

Mountain Man Nut & Fruit Co. produces packaged nuts, candies, and chocolate for distribution throughout the Midwest and western United States. Mountain Man relies on packaging equipment to bolster its employee base and ensure timely production of their products.

Ensuring that the equipment has a high Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) is paramount. Panther Industries has been a trusted partner of Mountain Man for nearly two decades, providing labeling automation solutions for their packaging and shipping fulfillment processes.

Challenge

Traditionally, Mountain Man has used plastic bags for product presentation at their point-of-sale locations. However, their customers have requested the use of rigid plastic containers for greater durability and enhanced product presentation.

Mountain Man required the labeling process for the new packaging to be automated, allowing them to eliminate the need to hand apply labels, reduce errors, and reallocate employees to other key functions to grow their business.

To support this initiative and assist in the implementation of this upgraded packaging solution, Mountain Man engaged with Panther Industries – a trusted partner whose labeling automation solutions have always performed as promised. Panther’s product line, along with Mountain Man’s ability for material handling, ensured the partnership was the correct one.