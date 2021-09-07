MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Paper packaging with a great rate of change

A highly flexible yet strong and stiff paper packaging material reduces packaging costs and shipment damage compared to conventional bubble pack. Bring in the sustainability of paper, and the rate of change just accelerated.

By

Did you just hear that?

There it goes again. And again. Rapid fire now.

Sounds a lot like someone popping bubble pack in the next office. Don’t know exactly why, but isn’t bubble popping just plain fun? Some even call it stress relief.

However, if Lorne Herszkowicz has his way, he’s going to pop that bubble of ours altogether. His mission in life is to substitute paper-based packaging for all that plastic. After a few years as a partner at HexcelPack, he’s got a running start.

In fact, three of North America’s largest retailers now use HexcelPack’s cushioning paper, known as HexcelWrap, in both their retail and e-commerce operations.

HexcelWrap is paper with precise cuts to allow the paper to flex and expand its volume while maximizing the strength and stiffness of the paper fibers. That combination of stretch, strength and stiffness is what gives the material its cushioning properties, says Herszkowicz.

Believe it or not, 5-liter bottles of cranberry juice were Herszkowicz’ big break. Well, actually that’s more a turn of phrase than a fact because the glass bottles didn’t break during test shipments when wrapped in the paper packaging—which was pretty remarkable because breakage had been a major problem. And nobody likes 5 liters of cranberry juice dripping from a shipping carton. It’s just gross.

Better yet, the paper packaging reduced packaging costs. The total cost of packaging and shipping the juice was reduced by more than 25%. And we don’t have to dwell on the obvious here: Paper packaging is much more sustainable than plastic of any type.

Herszkowicz calls that combination a return on change (ROC). Haven’t heard that one before, but it works. So, what is possible here beyond cranberry juice?

Herszkowicz cites another test that involved protecting the contents of 125,000 packages a year. The packaging materials changed from 3/16-inch bubble packaging to HexcelWrap.

For each package, the actual cost of packaging materials was $1.08 for bubble packaging and $1.05 for paper. Freight costs were reduced nearly 20% with paper due in no small part to the ability to use smaller shipping cartons. But the big savings came in the reduction of damage to the product being shipped. In fact, that savings came to $240,000 for those 125,000 cartons shipped. That, says Herszkowicz, is the rate of change for HexcelWrap in that application.

During the past six years, he says more than 14,000 HexcelWrap dispensing units have been installed to protect items as different as pharmaceuticals and, yes, cranberry juice. Herszkowicz says the juice win was the most gratifying accomplishment for him. Not just because it worked, but because the retailer had told him they doubted it could.

The guy in the next office is still popping those bubbles. It must be a rough day.


Article Topics

Magazine Archive
Warehouse
Packaging
Packaging
Packaging Corner
Packsize
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Packsize, Walmart collaborate on packaging solution for e-commerce fulfillment
ORBIS showcases sustainable, integrated products and solutions
Toshiba collaborates with Panther & Premier
Entries sought for 2023 Excellence in Reusable Packaging awards
Enabling the circular economy
Who wants to pay for a palletizer upfront?
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Gary Forger's avatar
Gary Forger
Gary Forger is an editor at large for Modern Materials Handling. He is the former editorial director of Modern Materials Handling and senior vice president of MHI. He was also the editor of the Material Handling & Logistics U.S. Roadmap to 2030.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources