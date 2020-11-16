MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Parcel dimensioning minimizes freight costs for Packers Pro Shop

The Green Bay Packers use dimensioning systems to cost-effectively ship online orders. With machinery to right-size shipping cartons and dimensioning, freight costs are minimized.

By

The Green Bay Packers are one of the most successful teams in NFL history, having won multiple Super Bowls and league championships. But, they differ from most other top teams in that they are based in a small city and are owned by fans through a publicly held non-profit corporation.

Another difference is rather than choosing a large company to manage their Pro Shop’s online fulfillment, the Packers employ local residents to run the operation. And, like any business with significant e-commerce operations, the Pro Shop needs to watch freight costs related to weight and dimension (or “dim”) charges on shipping. For the Pro Shop, that makes saving on freight costs an important win.

The Packers boast the NFL’s largest Pro Shop at 21,500 square feet. The store offers everything from jerseys and hats to foam cheeseheads, tailgating accessories and collectibles. For fans who cannot physically visit Lambeau Field, online shopping offers more than 15,000 items.

“We stay pretty busy all year,” says Tim Schroeder, manager of the Packers’ retail distribution center, “but it really ramps up in April through September and the holiday season.” Playoff years tend to increase online sales, adds Schroeder.

As each order is picked from the warehouse, it’s packed in a polybag or cardboard box, depending on the material and size of items in the order. Parcel dimensioning and weighing equipment (Rice Lake Weighing Systems) is key to holding down freight costs.

“The goal is to ship items safely in as small of a package as possible to save on shipping costs,” Schroeder explains. “We try to utilize our UPS SurePost contract whenever possible because it offers additional discounts.” UPS SurePost is the economy method of using the U.S. Mail for packages not exceeding 108 inches in total dimensions.

However, minimizing freight costs under SurePost is challenging with standard box sizes. Before implementing iDimension parcel dimensioners, the Pro Shop’s shipping department was using eight box sizes, each within UPS SurePost regulations.

Having these standard boxes enabled them to guarantee the shipment could mail with SurePost, but each associate packs differently, which resulted in significant unused or “dead” space within each box, leading to inefficient shipments. Furthermore, UPS notified them it would begin a new charging process based on dim weights.

The Packers needed a new game plan. They switched to a corrugate machine that cuts boxes to the exact size needed. They also implemented the dimensioners and BenchPro bench scales (Rice Lake) to verify exact dims and weights. Because UPS’ new charging process included chargebacks, the total dimensioning and weighing solution was able to save the Packers a significant amount of money each week.

For example, if a box was shipped with an actual weight of 4 pounds, but had a dimensional weight of 8 pounds, UPS would calculate the cost difference at each instance, summarize the weekly total, and divide it by the number of adjustments. This provided an average adjustment cost, which, if it exceeded $2, would be charged back to the Packers at full price.

“It could have added up to thousands of dollars per week if we didn’t stay under the $2 adjustment average,” Schroeder estimates. “With dimensioning, we now know the exact measurements of each custom box and can avoid these chargebacks. Having iDimension with the BenchPro scales reaffirms to us that, yes, this one can go SurePost or this one is a massive box such as a golf bag, which might be 3 pounds, but have an adjustment of $8. Now, we have exact dimensions, and we won’t have any adjustment on that. Weekly, I go through to see how many corrections we have compared to the total dollar amount, and we are staying well below the $2 average adjustment threshold.”

The first dimensioner, deployed in late 2018, worked so well the Pro Shop added a second unit in mid-2019. With the current process, manual errors still could bump a shipment from UPS SurePost to UPS Ground. When this occurs, the contract’s discount is lost.

As the department moves to new parcel shipping software, the second dimensioner with a BenchPro scale will capture measurements and weight and, through a PC interface, automatically select the best value shipping method and print a label—all in a matter of seconds with National Type Evaluation Program (NTEP) verified measurements.

The dimensioners and the scale fit easily into the Pro Shop packout area and are not hard for staff to learn and maintain. “The equipment is very easy to use, with little or no training required,” says Schroeder. “We have our staff manually quality check dimensions from time to time to ensure the dimensioners and BenchPro are in sync with our shipping software. Outside of that, I handle any recalibration issues, but those instances are few and far between.”


Article Topics

Magazine Archive
Other
Productivity Solution
Warehouse
Packaging
Dimensional Packaging
Packaging Corner
Productivity Solution
Rice Lake
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Packsize, Walmart collaborate on packaging solution for e-commerce fulfillment
ORBIS showcases sustainable, integrated products and solutions
Toshiba collaborates with Panther & Premier
Entries sought for 2023 Excellence in Reusable Packaging awards
Enabling the circular economy
Who wants to pay for a palletizer upfront?
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
What’s the environmental impact of wood pallets?
Pallet flow rack as recipe for efficiency
C-Suite Interview with Joe Colletti: Integration is the name of the game
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Roberto Michel's avatar
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected]
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources