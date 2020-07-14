MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Ergonomics

Partnership Creates Enterprise-ready Wearable Picking Solution

New product bundle combines Ivanti's Android software, ProGlove’s display and a Samsung Galaxy to enhance performance of essential warehouse workers.

By

Ivanti Wavelink announced it has teamed with Procensis, a leading mobility and network design solutions provider and Ivanti Wavelink partner, to bring to market a new bundled solution for modernizing warehouse picking.

The Wearable Picking Bundle combines Ivanti Velocity, powered by Wavelink, with ProGlove’s MARK display wearable scanner and the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro, a sleek and durable enterprise-ready smartphone, to increase productivity, accuracy and efficiency in modern warehouses.

Brandon Black, vice president and general manager, Ivanti Supply Chain Business Unit:

“The healthcare and economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is driving many warehousing and distribution facilities to re-think their processes as they work to align with state and federal mandates concerning worker health and safety. Worker performance and accuracy still remain top priorities as well. We are pleased to be teaming with Procensis, ProGlove and Samsung, to bring a solution to market which will enable these organizations to arm their workers with the best technology for protecting their health and safety, while ensuring optimal productivity.”

Ed Kennedy, President, Procensis added, “Workers will be able to reduce trips to and from pallets or carts, which will result in improved productivity, safety and improved accuracy. In partnering with Ivanti, ProGlove and Samsung, we are able to get it into the hands of workers more rapidly as the solution can be deployed remotely in as little as five days.”

The new Wearable Picking Bundle includes the following solutions:

  • Ivanti Velocity. Designed to speed modernization, Ivanti Velocity enables warehousing and supply chain organizations to rapidly optimize the user experience when moving existing telnet and web apps to Android.

  • ProGlove MARK Display wearable scanner. The MARK Display is the most compact wearable scanner that also delivers essential information directly to the worker. Its intuitive high contrast, non-reflective display brings process details to the back of workers’ hands for a real-time, hands-free, data-first approach; providing flexibility and independence for picking, sorting, and sequencing processes.

  • Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro. Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro re-imagines the enterprise-ready smartphone, delivering a rugged, yet stylish device that frontline workers can use to perform multiple tasks on a single device. Built for the future of work, it includes features like programmable Push-to-Talk buttons for team collaboration, mPOS readiness for payment processing, and a touchscreen that is optimized to work in most conditions—even with gloves. Samsung Knox delivers device security from hardware to software layers, while also providing ability to customize and configure for enterprise needs.

Taher Behbehani, general manager and head of mobile B2B, Samsung Electronics America:

“The Galaxy XCover Pro was born out of Samsung’s ongoing commitment to the B2B market. The current public health pandemic has dramatically accelerated digital transformation around the globe, making it imperative that we empower our digitally-enabled workforces with innovative solutions that balance personal safety with productivity goals. We are excited to be a part of this bundled solution that will give workers the freedom to maintain peak performance while protecting their health and safety.”

The bundled solution Wearable Picking Bundle is currently available from Procensis.

About Procensis

Procensis is an enterprise mobility innovation company that combines leading-edge hardware, software proprietary development capabilities, and workflow application expertise with customer insight to develop and deliver superior solutions to manufacturing, warehouse & distribution, and transportation & logistics customers. These solutions are designed to optimize workflows so customers realize the benefits of increased efficiency and accuracy.

About Ivanti Wavelink

The Ivanti Wavelink business unit helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. The company also unifies IT and Security Operations to better manage and secure the digital workplace. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises and in the cloud, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world.


