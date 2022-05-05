PCMC opens Packaging Innovation Center

Paper Converting Machine Company (PCMC), part of Barry-Wehmiller, welcomed 70-plus customers, suppliers and area supporters to its new Packaging Innovation Center on April 26 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, tour and overview presentation, PCMC announced today.

Located at PCMC’s headquarters in Green Bay, this state-of-the-art facility—focused on the printing and packaging industries—will serve as a resource for training, demonstrations and industry trials, along with research and development opportunities, the company explained. The new center features the latest equipment for plate mounting, anilox roll laser cleaning, and central impression and inline flexographic printing.

“We’re launching this unique experience center with flexographic central impression and inline printing capabilities, and will soon be adding digital printing, lamination, and bag and pouch converting equipment,” said Rodney Pennings, PCMC’s Director of Sales–Printing, Coating and Laminating. “We’re very grateful to our industry partners for contributing their equipment, knowledge and experience, so we can share the latest innovations in flexographic printing and bag converting.”

PCMC’s current partners at the center include 3M, All Printing Resources Inc., AV Flexologic, Clean Planet, Fox Valley Flexo Services, Harper Corporation of America, Interflex Laser Engravers, INX International Ink Co., Miraclon, Rossini s.p.a., Sandon

Global, tesa SE, Wikoff Color Corporation and XSYS, in addition to Hudson-Sharp, which is part of PCMC. In the future, PCMC will seek to expand the center’s capabilities by collaborating with additional innovative companies serving the flexographic

printing industry.

“PCMC has always been focused on providing high-quality, innovative machinery, along with excellence in customer support,” said Stan Blakney, BW Converting Solutions’ Group President. “It’s gratifying to offer a state-of-the-art facility where our

customers can get hands-on training and learn more about the latest technologies that PCMC and our partners have to offer.”

As part of the center’s educational focus, a three-day flexographic training seminar will be held there from June 21 to 23. Additional events are expected to be announced.



