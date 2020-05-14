MMH    Topics     Technology    Software

Peak-Ryzex announces partnership with FarEye

FarEye’s predictive logistics platform helps businesses execute, track, collaborate, predict and optimize the movement of goods.

Peak-Ryzex, a provider of digital supply chain and mobile workforce solutions, has announced a partnership with FarEye, a predictive logistics platform that enables enterprises to orchestrate, track, and optimize their logistics operations.

FarEye helps enterprises across the globe achieve better margins, shrink delivery times, boost the overall customer experience and more. FarEye’s predictive logistics platform helps customers shrink delivery times by 27%, increase delivery productivity by 15%, eliminate risks by 57%, and achieve optimized operations. The key benefits of FarEye’s platform include: Ensuring predictive visibility, driving seamless communications, implementing single touch workflows, providing real-time tracking, and optimizing delivery routes.

“Our strategic partnership with FarEye will help us extend our digital supply chain and mobile workforce portfolio beyond the manufacturing floor and warehouse/distribution center to the point of final delivery,” said Tim Wills, Peak-Ryzex Chief Marketing Officer. “FarEye can help Peak-Ryzex’s customers in courier, express, and parcel delivery, retail/grocery, e-commerce, manufacturing, foodservice and transportation/logistics deliver cutting-edge capabilities to transform e-commerce logistics and supply chain operations,” added Wills.

“FarEye is extremely pleased to be partnering with Peak-Ryzex, one of the international leaders in supply chain and mobile workforce solutions. Peak-Ryzex has an excellent reputation in providing operational workflow solutions to manufacturers and retailers and our partnership will extend these solutions and help digitally transform fleet operations,” stated Larry Klimczyk, President FarEye, Americas. “Whether it is last-mile orchestration, personalizing deliveries or gaining visibility into in-transit inventory, some of the world’s largest companies have trusted FarEye with pushing the limits of enterprise logistics and we look forward to the opportunity to share our award-winning platform and logistics optimization success stories with Peak-Ryzex’s customers,” added Klimczyk.


