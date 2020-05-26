MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Mobile & Wireless

Peak-Ryzex announces partnership with ShipTrack

Platform can provide a simple delivery tracking application for mid-market customers with a few drivers, or serve large enterprise logistics operations delivering millions of parcels per day.

Peak-Ryzex, Inc., a provider of digital supply chain and mobile workforce solutions, has announced a partnership with ShipTrack, a scalable, cloud-based logistics management platform for business use cases in courier/last mile, postal parcel delivery, regulated goods/chain of custody, pharmacy, mailroom, agents, contractors and partners.

ShipTrack’s cloud-based solution can operate as a standalone system or integrated with customers’ back-end systems. Whether the system of record is an online ecommerce platform, ERP, TMS or just a simple financial software to manage logistics data, ShipTrack can easily integrate to existing systems and provide customers and the extended value chain 360-degree visibility of order or delivery statuses.

“Our partnership with ShipTrack will help our customers stay ahead of the competition, and respond to the growing demand for last mile delivery services as a result of the boom in ecommerce,” said Tim Wills, Peak-Ryzex Chief Marketing Officer. “Through our strategic partnership, our customers will be able to better address the increasing volume of deliveries with the rising consumer expectations for real-time information.”

ShipTrack’s complete turn-key solution of integrated modules includes:
● System administration
● Reporting and data analytics
● Intelligent dispatch
● User management
● Proof of delivery
● Turn-by-turn directions
● Route optimization
● Blockchain

“ShipTrack’s unique design, which can be deployed and used in a variety of industries and applications, is a perfect fit for Peak-Ryzex’s diverse and widely distributed international customer base,” stated Terry Miller, ShipTrack’s Vice President of Channels. “Our platform can be configured for Peak-Ryzex’s mid-market customers to deploy a simple delivery tracking application for a few drivers, or for a large enterprise logistics operation delivering millions of parcels per day.”


