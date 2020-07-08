MMH    Topics     Warehouse

Peak season forecast remains muddled

Reduced consumer demand, lower import levels, heavy job losses, the ongoing United States-China trade war, and overall economic unease suggest the 2020 peak season will be anything but normal.

By

Due to a confluence of COVID-19-driven factors, including reduced consumer demand, lower import levels, heavy job losses, the ongoing United States-China trade war, and over all economic unease, a case can be made that the 2020 peak season is shaping up to be much different than normal.

That has been the case, going back to the middle of March, when the COVID-19 pandemic truly took hold, resulting in a shutdown of both the United States and global economies, to varying degrees and timeframes, which was followed by a staggered economic re-opening, which has been largely atypical, with many retail locations remaining closed or being open on a far more limited basis than in what could be considered as “normal” times.

Peak season prospects, in the traditional sense, are in jeopardy, according to Port of Los Angeles (POLA) Executive Director Gene Seroka.

“Our outlook for the remainder of 2020 is continuing to very closely track the impacts of the U.S.-China trade war and the COVID-19 economic shutdown in the U.S., which have caused significant damage to the supply chain,” Seroka said on a recent media call. “We believe the effects of these two items will last throughout the balance of 2020. Although we see some modest demand signals, some economist are predicting that not until the first quarter of 2021 will we expect to see any noticeable economic bounce back with respect to consumer spending. That would mean a cargo uptick ever so slightly in the fourth quarter of this year, but it is a little bit early to say that with any certainty.”

Seroka’s sentiment was echoed to a large degree by Larry Gross, one of the nation’s leading intermodal experts and president of Gross Transportation Consulting.

Gross called any ability to forecast in this current situation is a shot in the dark

“There are so many levels of uncertainty to this situation that it behooves people to be extremely flexible right now,” Gross explained. “The range of outcomes is extremely broad. We could go from a continuation of the current downturn and virtually no peak season or, and while it is possible it is not my first choice, in terms of where I think things could be going, you could see a very tight capacity situation in the third quarter, if you see only a modest uptick and enough truck and intermodal capacity comes out of the system. That would be a completely different sort of feeling for [shippers]. I think people need to have contingency plans in place for this very broad array of outcomes.”

While the general consensus points to the lack of a traditional peak season, Brooks Bentz, LM contributing editor and longtime supply chain consultant and practitioner, noted that, in recent years, peak season has shifted from what was widely viewed as typical to something more scattered, in terms of product arrivals into the U.S., in advance of peak, with shippers spreading the acquisition of product out over a longer period of time.

“It is hard to see there being a large surge when we typically would have it, which is late summer and early fall,” noted Bentz. “That said, I think there is a lot of pent-up demand, but a lot of people are satisfying that by online purchasing. If you have not done that before and get into the habit of doing it, you realize it is pretty easy to do a lot of things that way I think the game is going to change, and that is going to mean a continued increase in reliance on parcel carriers like UPS and FedEx

What’s more Bentz said that this could lead to a semi-permanent shift, which is going to impact both the less-than-truckload and the truckload sectors, probably more so the truckload business

“That is what happens in circumstances like this; there are shifts that become tectonic, but we just don’t realize it until after the fact,” he said. “The new normal will not be the old normal—it will be different than it has been.”

Chris Rogers, research director for global trade intelligence firm Panjiva, stressed that the impact of tariffs on peak season needs a sharp focus. The reason for that, he explained, is that in normal times there would be a new round of stockpiling ahead of potential tariffs.

“But the reality is that the retailers might hang back and say ‘we’ve got enough inventories already (for seasonal apparel as an example) and we will wait and see what happens,’” he said. “And as a retailer, you don’t have a huge amount of money to front load product, and you don’t know when consumer demand is going to come back…consumers are more likely to rebuild their savings rather than go shopping.”


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
Equipment
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Logistics
Retail
Supply Chain
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Packaging industry coalition AMERIPEN elects new board members
Bosch Rexroth announces departure of president and CEO, Gregory Gumbs
Toyota Material Handling celebrates the 10th anniversary of National Forklift Safety Day
ABB Robotics opens U.S. Packaging and Logistics headquarters
Depalletizing and palletizing gain in flexibility
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Automate 2023 set record attendance with more than 30,000 registrants
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Jeff Berman's avatar
Jeff Berman
Jeff Berman is Group News Editor for Logistics Management, Modern Materials Handling, and Supply Chain Management Review and is a contributor to Robotics 24/7. Jeff works and lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he covers all aspects of the supply chain, logistics, freight transportation, and materials handling sectors on a daily basis.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources