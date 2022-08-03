MMH    Topics 

Peak Technologies and Supply Chain Services to merge

Combined company will create leading systems integrator in automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market

By

Peak Technologies CEO Tony Rivers.
Peak Technologies, one of the leading multi-national system integrators in the automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market, and Supply Chain Services (SCS), a leading full life-cycle system integrator and provider of digital supply chain, retail and mobile workforce solutions, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine the two companies.

The combined company, which will operate under the Peak Technologies name, creates a full-service solution provider in the large, highly fragmented AIDC market and a true end-to-end provider of mission-critical AIDC solutions that enable supply chain automation amid increasing technological, labor market and supply chain complexity, the combined company stated.

Both Peak Technologies and Supply Chain Services are Sole Source Capital portfolio companies. The combined entities will be headquartered in Littleton, MA. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With Peak Technologies’ existing focus on large, enterprise customers and Supply Chain Services focus on small and medium-sized businesses, the newly combined company is well positioned to offer a full suite of solutions to both existing and new customers across North America and Europe, the company stated. The combination provides customers a one-stop shop for their entire solutions life cycle from design, deployment, management and onsite and break fix services. Peak Technologies CEO Tony Rivers will lead the combined company, and SCS CEO Dave Green will become Executive Chairman.

“The merging of these two industry-leading companies creates the largest team of AIDC professionals in our industry and gives us the ability to partner with customers throughout the world to solve complex problems through our technology and services.” said Tony Rivers, CEO of Peak Technologies.

The newly combined company will be the industry’s largest provider of end-to-end solutions that modernize the factory, optimize the warehouse, revolutionize the retail experience and reimagine field services and last mile delivery, the combined company added.

“Supply Chain Services is excited to join the Peak Technologies team. The combination will create a true end-to-end lifecycle provider capable of managing any supply chain and logistics solution including emerging opportunities in micro-fulfillment to provide mobile and retail visibility in the omni channel supply chain,” said Dave Green, Executive Chairman of Peak Technologies.


